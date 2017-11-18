Wpm – Measure Your Typing Speed From Terminal

How is your weekend going, folks? Today, I’d like to share a command line utility that makes your weekend useful. Say hello to Wpm, a command line utility to test and improve your typing speed. Using Wpm, you can check and measure your typing speed from Terminal in words per minute. You may already be using any GUI-based utilities for this purpose. However, Wpm has many features that any GUI based typing speed tester utilities have.

Here is the prominent features of Wpm:

Over 3700 quotes in the database.

Extremely low typing latency!

Timer starts when you strike the first key.

The completed text will be darkened, so you can focus next text.

Keeps separate stats for, e.g. type of keyboard, layout etc.

Saves race scores in a CSV file that is compatible with Excel and TypeRacer.

Unlike other memory-consuming GUI utilities, it is insanely fast.

Free and open source.

Installing Wpm

Wpm can be installed using pip. If you haven’t installed pip already, install it as described below depending upon the distribution you use.

On Arch Linux and its derivatives like Antergos, Manjaro Linux, install pip using the following command:

sudo pacman -S python-pip

On RHEL, CentOS:

sudo yum install epel-release

sudo yum install python-pip

On Fedora:

sudo dnf install epel-release

sudo dnf install python-pip

On Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint:

sudo apt-get install python-pip

On SUSE, openSUSE:

sudo zypper install python-pip

MeetOnce PIP installed, run the following command to install ‘wpm’ utility.

sudo pip install wpm

Now Measure Your Typing Speed From Terminal

Launch wpm by entering the following command:

wpm

If you don’t find wpm, run the following command to start it:

python -m wpm

Once you launched it, you will see some quotes, so you can start practicing by typing those displayed quotes in Terminal. Use the arrow keys or space bar to browse through the quotes. The timer will start when you press the first key. Hit ESC key to quit at any time.

If you don’t want to practice using the built-in quotes, use your own text like below.

wpm --load yourfile.txt

For more details, refer the wpm help section.

$ wpm --help usage: wpm [-h] [--load-json FILENAME] [--load FILENAME] [-V] [--tabs TABS] [--keyboard KEYBOARD] [-s] [--stats-file STATS_FILE] optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit --load-json FILENAME JSON file containing texts to train on. The format is [{"author": "...", "title": "...", "text": "..."}, ...] --load FILENAME A pure text file to train on. -V, --version Show program version --tabs TABS If set, expand tabs to this number of spaces --keyboard KEYBOARD Records WPM statistics under the given keyboard name -s, --stats Shows keyboard statistics --stats-file STATS_FILE File to record score history to (CSV format)

And, that’s all. I hope this helps. If you wanted to improve your typing speed from command line, Wpm is worth trying! Do you recommended any other typing speed testers? Feel free to discuss in the comment section below. I will go to prepare another useful article. Until then, stay tuned with OSTechNix!

Cheers!

Resource: