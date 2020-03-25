It is very difficult time for the entire World! The deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading very fast across the Globe. All countries are taking various precautions including lock-down and curfew and trying their best to control this infectious disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) website provides many resources, current situation reports, travel advice, protective measures & awareness and answers for all questions related to the Coronavirus disease outbreak. Besides WHO, many NGOs, individuals and volunteers are doing their part by developing tools and apps to track the Novel Coronavirus statistics. One of them is Corona-cli. This brief guide explains how to track Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) statistics from Commandline using Corona-cli on Linux.

Install Corona-cli on Linux

Make sure you have installed Nodejs on your Linux system as described in the following guide.

After installing Nodejs, run the following command to install Corona-cli on your Linux system:

$ npm install -g corona-cli

Track Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Statistics From Commandline

The corona-cli gets you the following details from commandline:

Worldwide Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) report,

Active daily report of your country’s COVID-19 statistics,

Track Coronavirus statistics of US states,

Displays the report by country-wise, cases, deaths, active, recovered, critical, no of cases per-million.

When you run Corona-cli without any options, it displays the world-wide Coronavirus statistics in a neat tabular-column format as shown below.

$ corona

Sample output:

As you can see, each column in the above output contains the following details:

Country – Name of the country.

– Name of the country. Cases – Total number of cases in a country.

– Total number of cases in a country. Cases (today) – Cases in 24 hours GMT/UTC.

– Cases in 24 hours GMT/UTC. Deaths – Total number of deaths in a country.

– Total number of deaths in a country. Deaths (today) – Deaths in 24 hours GMT/UTC.

– Deaths in 24 hours GMT/UTC. Recovered – Total number of recovered people.

– Total number of recovered people. Active – Total number of active patients.

– Total number of active patients. Critical – Total number of critical patients.

– Total number of critical patients. Per Million – Affected patients per million.

It is possible to display Coronavirus statistics by country-wise. For instance, to display the Coronavirus statistics data for India, run:

$ corona India

We can also sort Coronavirus statistics by various types as given below.

$ corona -s country

$ corona -s cases

$ corona -s cases-today

$ corona -s deaths

$ corona -s deaths-today

$ corona -s recovered

$ corona -s active

$ corona -s critical

$ corona -s per-million

If you’re live in United States, you can display the Coronavirus data by states-wise.

$ corona states

To display states data sorted by active cases, run:

$ corona states --sort active

To display states data sorted by Cases today:

$ corona states -s cases-today

To get help, run:

$ corona --help

Useful online resources that provides live Coronavirus statistics

If you don’t want to install anything, use the following online resources to track the Coronavirus data from an Internet-connected desktop/mobile/tablet:

Stay informed about Coronavirus:

Protect yoursel from Coronavirus

There is a popular proverb – “Prevention is better than cure.”. I fully concur with it. Since there is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease, follow all advises suggested by the WHO, Doctors and local healthcare authorities to protect yourself and your family from Coronavirus:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or with an alcohol-based solution. Maintain social-distancing (at least 1 metre from others). Cover your mouth/nose with your elbow while coughing and sneezing. Avoid touching your face, particularly eyes, nose and mouth. Stay in your HOME as much as possible.

