The Difference Between more, less And most Commands

by · Published · Updated

difference between more, less and most commands

Tags:

3 Responses

  1. Robert Spanjaard says:
    November 10, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Did you even bother to press “h” in more yourself? Did YOU read the man page before writing this article? In more you can scroll back too by pressing b when reading a file. The only limitation is that it doesn’t work for pipes (ls|more for example).

    Also keep in mind that more handles color codes correctly, less does not.

    Reply
  2. AAA says:
    November 7, 2019 at 8:55 am

    Nice summary, IMO.

    Add syntax highlighting
    https://gist.github.com/textarcana/4611277

    Have a look at bat as well…
    https://github.com/sharkdp/bat

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿