Terminology, A Best Terminal Emulator With Lots Of Features

by ·

Tags:

2 Responses

  1. Rafael says:
    October 18, 2019 at 12:24 am

    I tried Terminology some time ago, each time I installed Enlightment desktop and I must say it’s awesome. I didn’t know the “ty___” commands, and it’s impressive. After reading your post, I launched zypper to install it but, as I supossed, that implies to install several other libraries, so I prefer not to install it just now.
    Thank you!!

    Reply
  2. sk says:
    October 18, 2019 at 10:58 am

    Glad you learned something new via this article. Thanks for visiting our blog.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿