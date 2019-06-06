GNU Screen is a terminal multiplexer (window manager). As the name says, Screen multiplexes the physical terminal between multiple interactive shells, so we can perform different tasks in each terminal session. All screen sessions run their programs completely independent. So, a program or process running inside a screen session will keep running even if the session is accidentally closed or disconnected. For instance, when upgrading Ubuntu server via SSH, Screen command will keep running the upgrade process just in case your SSH session is terminated for any reason.

The GNU Screen allows us to easily create multiple screen sessions, switch between different sessions, copy text between sessions, attach or detach from a session at any time and so on. It is one of the important command line tool every Linux admins should learn and use wherever necessary. In this brief guide, we will see the basic usage of Screen command with examples in Linux.

Installing GNU Screen

GNU Screen is available in the default repositories of most Linux operating systems.

To install GNU Screen on Arch Linux, run:

$ sudo pacman -S screen

On Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint:

$ sudo apt-get install screen

On Fedora:

$ sudo dnf install screen

On RHEL, CentOS:

$ sudo yum install screen

On SUSE/openSUSE:

$ sudo zypper install screen

Let us go ahead and see some screen command examples.

Screen Command Examples To Manage Multiple Terminal Sessions

Create new Screen session

Let us create a new Screen session and attach to it. To do so, type the following command in terminal:

screen

Now, run any program or process inside this session. The running process or program will keep running even if you’re disconnected from this session.

To detach from inside a screen session, press ctrl+a and d. You don’t have to press the both key combinations at the same time. First press ctrl+a and then press d. After detaching from a session, you will see an output something like below.

[detached from 29149.pts-0.sk]

Here, 29149 is the screen ID and pts-0.sk is the name of the screen session. You can attach, detach and kill Screen sessions using either screen ID or name of the respective session.

Create a named session

You can also create a screen session with any custom name of your choice other than the default username like below.

screen -S ostechnix

The above command will create a new screen session with name “xxxxx.ostechnix” and attach to it immediately. To detach from the current session, press ctrl+a followed by d.

Naming screen sessions can be helpful when you want to find which processes are running on which sessions. For example, when a setup LAMP stack inside a session, you can simply name it like below.

screen -S lampstack

Create detached sessions

Sometimes, you might want to create a session, but don’t want to attach it automatically. In such cases, run the following command to create detached session named “senthil”:

screen -S senthil -d -m

Or, shortly:

screen -dmS senthil

The above command will create a session called “senthil”, but won’t attach to it.

List Screen sessions

To list all running sessions (attached or detached), run:

screen -ls

Sample output:

There are screens on: 29700.senthil (Detached) 29415.ostechnix (Detached) 29149.pts-0.sk (Detached) 3 Sockets in /run/screens/S-sk.

As you can see, I have three running sessions and all are detached.

If you want to attach to a session at any time, for example 29415.ostechnix, simply run:

screen -r 29415.ostechnix

Or,

screen -r ostechnix

Or, just use the screen ID:

screen -r 29415

To verify if we are attached to the aforementioned session, simply list the open sessions and check.

screen -ls

Sample output:

There are screens on: 29700.senthil (Detached) 29415.ostechnix (Attached) 29149.pts-0.sk (Detached) 3 Sockets in /run/screens/S-sk.

As you see in the above output, we are currently attached to 29415.ostechnix session. To exit from the current session, press ctrl+a, d.

Create nested sessions

When we run “screen” command, it will create a single session for us. We can, however, create nested sessions (a session inside a session).

First, create a new session or attach to an opened session. I am going to create a new session named “nested”.

screen -S nested

Now, press ctrl+a and c inside the session to create another session. Just repeat this to create any number of nested Screen sessions. Each session will be assigned with a number. The number will start from 0.

You can move to the next session by pressing ctrl+n and move to previous by pressing ctrl+p.

Here is the list of important Keyboard shortcuts to manage nested sessions.

ctrl+a ” – List all sessions

– List all sessions ctrl+a 0 – Switch to session number 0

– Switch to session number 0 ctrl+a n – Switch to next session

– Switch to next session ctrl+a p – Switch to the previous session

– Switch to the previous session ctrl+a S – Split current region horizontally into two regions

– Split current region horizontally into two regions ctrl+a l – Split current region vertically into two regions

– Split current region vertically into two regions ctrl+a Q – Close all sessions except the current one

– Close all sessions except the current one ctrl+a X – Close the current session

– Close the current session ctrl+a \ – Kill all sessions and terminate Screen

– Kill all sessions and terminate Screen ctrl+a ? – Show keybindings. To quit this, press ENTER.

Lock sessions

Screen has an option to lock a screen session. To do so, press ctrl+a and x. Enter your Linux password to lock the screen.

Screen used by sk <sk> on ubuntuserver. Password:

Logging sessions

You might want to log everything when you’re in a Screen session. To do so, just press ctrl+a and H.

Alternatively, you can enable the logging when starting a new session using -L parameter.

screen -L

From now on, all activities you’ve done inside the session will recorded and stored in a file named screenlog.x in your $HOME directory. Here, x is a number.

You can view the contents of the log file using cat command or any text viewer applications.

Kill Screen sessions

If a session is not required anymore, just kill it. To kill a detached session named “senthil”:

screen -r senthil -X quit

Or,

screen -X -S senthil quit

Or,

screen -X -S 29415 quit

If there are no open sessions, you will see the following output:

$ screen -ls No Sockets found in /run/screens/S-sk.

For more details, refer man pages.

$ man screen

