How To Run Single Command On Multiple Remote Systems At Once

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

3 Responses

  1. Brian Tague says:
    February 5, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    In the directions it is stated that the user name and password has to be the same for all hosts but has the following text: (for the purposes of this tutorial only). So do the user names and passwords have to be the same to use this utility or no?

    Reply
  2. rpodgorny says:
    February 8, 2017 at 10:23 am

    be sure to check omnirun ( https://github.com/rpodgorny/omnirun ) for far more flexibility (including parallel execution, sudo support, script support, flexible usage of usernames/passwords, tags, …)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿