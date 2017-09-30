When it comes to try a Linux OS, there are many possibilities. You could install it on your local disk and directly play with it. If you want to test many OSes, deploying them locally is not a good idea. Every time, you need to format and install the OS. It’s very time consuming process. The second option is you could use any virtualization tools such as VirtualBox, VMWare, Xen server etc. Using these tools, you can install multiple OSes without formatting your host system. You can also easily backup the OS and restore it multiple times when necessary. The third option is you can rent a VPS and test the different OS which are provided by the service provider. But, it costs money. The fourth option is to run Linux directly in your web browser. You don’t need to spend a penny or you don’t need to have virtualization software installed. All you need is just a web browser. Just open it and start using your Linux or any other available OS in no time.

JSLinux – Run Linux And Other Operating Systems In Your Browser

This project is the brain-child of Fabrice Bellard, a Computer programmer who created other popular projects such as FFmpeg and QEMU. JSLinux is a PC/x86 emulator written in JavaScript. You can use JSLinux for the following purposes.

Benchmarking of Javascript engines (how much time takes your Javascript engine to boot Linux ?) and use of new browser technologies (asm.js, WASM).

Learning to use command line Unix tools without leaving the browser.

Secure file access within the browser.

Running old PC software.

To use JSLinux, head over to JSLinux website and click any emulated system of your choice to run it.

I started Linux 4.12.0(Buildroot) system. After a couple seconds you have a full interactive shell like below.

You can use it as the way you use a physical system. You can export files to your system. Use the UP arrow under the console to upload a file to your system. All files will be exported to your home directory.

The other notable feature is JSLinux allows you to create your own account. Create your new account at https://vfsync.org/signup.

Once new account created, use ‘vflogin username’ to connect to your account.

The performance? It was really impressive! I tried Linux 4.12 system and it booted very quickly. And, it compiles C programs, it has vi and emacs, it supports all shell commands.

JSLinux also includes Windows 2000 system. The Windows fan boys can play the good old Windows programs by running this machine.

As you see in the above screenshot, Now I am running Windows 2000 OS inside Chromium browser inside Arch Linux. Quite interesting, isn’t it?

For more details about JSLinux, check FAQ and Technical notes.

Cheers!