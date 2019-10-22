How To Record Everything You Do In Terminal

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

4 Responses

  1. Alastair Montgomery says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    You could setup an alias with would timestamp your recorded sessions.

    alias rec=’script -aq ~/term.log-$(date “+%Y%m%d-%H-%M”)’

    Reply
  2. cmcanulty says:
    March 13, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    is there a way to have it always saved to a certain location, say for example/home/user/documents/my scripts?

    Reply
  3. SK says:
    March 13, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Yes, just use “script -a /home/user/documents/myscripts”. All commands will be stored in the specified file.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿