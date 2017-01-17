How To Quickly Transfer Large Files Over Network In Linux And Unix

Transfer Large Files Over Network In Linux

  1. IJK says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    It would be nice if you could publish some figures comparing this mechanism against FTP or SCP in the same network.

    • SK says:
      January 19, 2017 at 6:46 am

      Good point. I will try.

      • hi.itsme says:
        January 21, 2017 at 9:16 am

        And how about writing a bash script to completely automatize so that you can fetch the files using only the client machine. For example, I have generated my data on my computing server (I maintain it) and I want to transfer important data to results directory of a production machine where analyse it for further usage. You once run the script and forget about it.

  2. ppnman says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    don’t know dude…. security is so important to me. I prefer rsync -ravz /path/to/source/files/ destination-ip:/path/on/destiny
    fast,secure and easy 😁

  3. William Chipman says:
    January 23, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Tried this from Oracle 6 box to Centos 7 box and ran into a few issues:
    1. Had to install the EPEL repository to get pv.
    2. Had to add the port to the iptables / firewall-cmd on the target system. This could also be used to control possible source systems for improved security.
    3. command name was changed to “nc” on both systems, not netcat.
    After those changes, worked as advertised and very quick.

  4. Benjamin Furstenwerth says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Use the -w flag with netcat and specify a time in seconds. This will close the connection on time out. If you don’t want visual status, this would avoid having to install pv. I use pv for dd frequently, so it’s a non issue. Timing out the transfer is good for automation and provided you have a stable network, it shouldn’t prematurely fail…. Otherwise set a larger time out.

