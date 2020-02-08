As you probably know, Netstat (network statistics) is a command line tool that can be used to check the network configuration and activity. The netcat command is not available in the minimal installation of RHEL 8, 7 and it’s clones like CentOS 8 and 7. This brief tutorial describes how to get the netstat command working in CentOS 7, RHEL 7 systems.

netstat command not found in CentOS 7/8 And RHEL 7/8

First we will see how to fix this error in CentOS 8 and RHEL 8 server editions.

Fix “netstat command not found” Error in CentOS 8 & RHEL 8

First, we need to find which package provides ‘netstat’ command using the following command:

# dnf provides */netstat

Or,

# dnf whatprovides */netstat

Sample output from my CentOS 8 server:

net-tools-2.0-0.51.20160912git.el8.x86_64 : Basic networking tools Repo : BaseOS Matched from: Filename : /usr/bin/netstat

As you can see, the “net-tools” package provides “netstat” command.

So, let us install net-tools package as root user using the following command as root user:

# dnf install net-tools

Sample output:

CentOS-8 - AppStream 1.5 kB/s | 4.3 kB 00:02 CentOS-8 - Base 4.5 kB/s | 3.8 kB 00:00 CentOS-8 - Extras 1.7 kB/s | 1.5 kB 00:00 Dependencies resolved. ========================================================================================================================================================================== Package Architecture Version Repository Size ========================================================================================================================================================================== Installing: net-tools x86_64 2.0-0.51.20160912git.el8 BaseOS 323 k Transaction Summary ========================================================================================================================================================================== Install 1 Package Total download size: 323 k Installed size: 1.0 M Is this ok [y/N]: y Downloading Packages: net-tools-2.0-0.51.20160912git.el8.x86_64.rpm 253 kB/s | 323 kB 00:01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 170 kB/s | 323 kB 00:01 Running transaction check Transaction check succeeded. Running transaction test Transaction test succeeded. Running transaction Preparing : 1/1 Installing : net-tools-2.0-0.51.20160912git.el8.x86_64 1/1 Running scriptlet: net-tools-2.0-0.51.20160912git.el8.x86_64 1/1 Verifying : net-tools-2.0-0.51.20160912git.el8.x86_64 1/1 Installed: net-tools-2.0-0.51.20160912git.el8.x86_64 Complete!

Now you can use netstat command on your CentOS 8 system.

Fix “netstat command not found” Error in CentOS 7 & RHEL 7

First, we should find out which package provides ‘netstat’ command.

To find out that, run:

$ yum provides */netstat

Or,

$ yum whatprovides */netstat

Sample output:

yum provides */netstat Loaded plugins: fastestmirror Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile * base: mirror.nbrc.ac.in * extras: mirror.nbrc.ac.in * updates: mirror.nbrc.ac.in net-tools-2.0-0.17.20131004git.el7.x86_64 : Basic networking tools Repo : base Matched from: Filename : /bin/netstat

As you see in the above output, we need to install net-tools package in order to get netstat command.

So, let us install net-tools command using the following command from the Terminal:

$ sudo yum install net-tools

Sample output:

Loaded plugins: fastestmirror Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile * base: mirror.nbrc.ac.in * extras: mirror.nbrc.ac.in * updates: mirror.nbrc.ac.in Resolving Dependencies --> Running transaction check ---> Package net-tools.x86_64 0:2.0-0.17.20131004git.el7 will be installed --> Finished Dependency Resolution Dependencies Resolved ======================================================================================================================================================================== Package Arch Version Repository Size ======================================================================================================================================================================== Installing: net-tools x86_64 2.0-0.17.20131004git.el7 base 304 k Transaction Summary ======================================================================================================================================================================== Install 1 Package Total download size: 304 k Installed size: 917 k Is this ok [y/d/N]: y Downloading packages: net-tools-2.0-0.17.20131004git.el7.x86_64.rpm | 304 kB 00:00:05 Running transaction check Running transaction test Transaction test succeeded Running transaction Installing : net-tools-2.0-0.17.20131004git.el7.x86_64 1/1 Verifying : net-tools-2.0-0.17.20131004git.el7.x86_64 1/1 Installed: net-tools.x86_64 0:2.0-0.17.20131004git.el7 Complete!

That’s it. Now you can use the ‘netstat’ command.

$ netstat

Sample output:

Active Internet connections (w/o servers) Proto Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address Foreign Address State tcp 0 0 server.ostechnix.com:ssh sk:54534 ESTABLISHED Active UNIX domain sockets (w/o servers) Proto RefCnt Flags Type State I-Node Path unix 2 [ ] DGRAM 10304 /run/systemd/shutdownd unix 2 [ ] DGRAM 10242 @/org/freedesktop/systemd1/notify unix 5 [ ] DGRAM 6104 /run/systemd/journal/socket unix 13 [ ] DGRAM 6106 /dev/log unix 3 [ ] STREAM CONNECTED 14013 /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket unix 2 [ ] DGRAM 24798 unix 3 [ ] STREAM CONNECTED 17856 unix 3 [ ] STREAM CONNECTED 17874 unix 3 [ ] STREAM CONNECTED 15064 [...] unix 3 [ ] STREAM CONNECTED 17878 unix 3 [ ] STREAM CONNECTED 17832 unix 3 [ ] STREAM CONNECTED 17841 unix 3 [ ] STREAM CONNECTED 14010 /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket unix 3 [ ] STREAM CONNECTED 14710 /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket unix 2 [ ] DGRAM 11594 unix 3 [ ] STREAM CONNECTED 16500 /run/systemd/journal/stdout unix 3 [ ] STREAM CONNECTED 17809 unix 3 [ ] STREAM CONNECTED 17836 unix 2 [ ] DGRAM 13906 unix 3 [ ] STREAM CONNECTED 17845

Hope this helps.

