Libpulse Dependency Error – Unable To Reinstall Pulseaudio In Ubuntu

This brief guide explains how to fix libpulse dependency error and reinstall Pulseaudio in Ubuntu and its derivatives like Linux Mint. Today, I accidentally removed Pulseaudio on my Ubuntu 18.04 desktop. When I tried to reinstall Puslseaudio using the following command:

$ sudo apt install pulseaudio

I keep getting the following error:

Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done Some packages could not be installed. This may mean that you have requested an impossible situation or if you are using the unstable distribution that some required packages have not yet been created or been moved out of Incoming. The following information may help to resolve the situation: The following packages have unmet dependencies: pulseaudio : Depends: libpulse0 (= 1:11.1-1ubuntu7.4) but 1:12.2-9~bionic1 is to be installed Depends: pulseaudio-utils but it is not going to be installed E: Unable to correct problems, you have held broken packages.

I ran the following command to fix the missing dependencies.

$ sudo apt install -f

Fix libpulse dependency error and reinstall Pulseaudio In Ubuntu

First, forcibly install libpulse0 package using the following commands:

$ sudo dpkg -P --force-depends libpulse0

$ sudo dpkg -P --force-depends libpulse-mainloop-glib0

$ sudo apt install libpulse0/bionic-updates

Then, install broken dependencies using command:

$ sudo apt --fix-broken install

Finally, reinstall Pulseaudio package with command:

$ sudo apt install pulseaudio

Pulseaudio should install now.

If you still can’t install Pulseaudio, try the following commands instead:

$ sudo dpkg --force-depends -r libpulse0

$ sudo apt-get -f install

$ sudo apt install pulseaudio

Hope this helps.