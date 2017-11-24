Let Us Play 2048 Game In Terminal

Are you a fan of 2048 game? Here is the good news. We can now play 2048 game in Terminal! Yes, meet terminal2048, a 2048 game clone written in Rust using the termion crate that runs in the terminal. For those who don’t know, 2048 is a single-player sliding block puzzle game. It is developed by an Italian web developer Gabriele Cirulli in 2014. Within a week, this game went viral and received over 4 million visitors. This game is free to play. You can directly play it from the official site. Also, there is an app for Android and iOS platforms. If you’re heavy CLI user, you can use terminal2048 to kill your free time.

Installation

Git clone the project:

git clone https://github.com/0xbsec/terminal2048.git

This command will clone all contents in a folder called terminal2048 in your current working directory.

Go the directory:

cd terminal2048

And run the following command to install it.

cargo run

Play 2048 Game In Terminal

Usage is very simple.

Go the terminal2048 directory:

cd terminal2048

And run the following command to start the game.

cargo run

Now, it is time solve puzzle. Use your arrow keys to move the tiles. When two tiles with the same number touch, they merge into one! You need to move the tiles with same number until you get 2048. When you reach the score 2048, you win!

Also, you can use w, a, s, d keys for tiles movements. Press r to start a new game. To continue playing after winning, press c. To quit this game, press q.

Please note that this program is still in early stage of development. It may not work in small terminal screens, so use it in full screen terminal.

If solving puzzles is your hobby, 2048 is one of an interesting game to kill your boring time. Have fun!

