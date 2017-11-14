Install Linux Kernel 4.14 LTS In RPM And DEB Based Systems

Linus Torvalds announced the final stable release of Linux Kernel 4.14 on Sunday, 12 November 2017. This release is the first LTS version that has support for 6 years. You can receive Kernel updates, bug fixes and feature improvements for 6 years. The previous LTS Linux kernels had only 2 years support. This latest version has arrived in time with new features, bug-fixes and lots of improvements. For more details, refer the Linux Kernel 4.14 release notes.

In this tutorial, let us see how to install Linux Kernel 4.14 LTS in RPM based and DEB based systems. The steps provided below are tested in CentOS 7 and Ubuntu 17.04 systems, however it will work on other YUM-based and APT-based systems.

Install Linux Kernel 4.14 LTS in CentOS 7

The following steps are tested in CentOS 7 64-bit minimal edition. However, it might also work on other RPM distros such as RHEL, Fedora and Scientific Linux.

The latest Kernel is not available in the official repositories. So, we need to add ELRepo repository to install this latest Kernel.

The following steps should be run as root user.

First, add ELRepo GPG key as shown below:

rpm --import https://www.elrepo.org/RPM-GPG-KEY-elrepo.org

Then, add ELRepo in CentOS 7 / RHEL 7 / Scientific Linux 7 using command:

rpm -Uvh http://www.elrepo.org/elrepo-release-7.0-3.el7.elrepo.noarch.rpm

To Install ELRepo for CentOS 6 / RHEL 6 / Scientific Linux 6:

rpm -Uvh http://www.elrepo.org/elrepo-release-6-8.el6.elrepo.noarch.rpm

Enable ELRepo fastest mirror by installing the following package:

yum install yum-plugin-fastestmirror

We have added the ELRepo. Now, it is time to install Linux kernel 4.14.

Just in case, you wanted to view the currently installed Kernel version, run the following command:

uname -r

Sample output:

3.10.0-514.16.1.el7.x86_64

As you in the above output, my CentOS 7 test box is running with Linux Kernel version 3.10.0-514.16.1.el7.x86_64.

Next, enable ELRepo and install Linux Kernel 4.14 version using command:

yum --enablerepo=elrepo-kernel install kernel-ml

After installing the Kernel, reboot your system and select the latest Kernel from the Grub boot menu.

After logging-in to the system, you can verify the newly installed Kernel version as shown below.

uname -r

Sample output would be:

4.14.0-1.el7.elrepo.x86_64

Congratulations! You have successfully updated the Linux Kernel. Now, your system is powered by most recent stable Linux Kernel 4.14 version.

If have encountered with any problems after installing the new Linux Kernel? No problem, reboot your system. Log in to your system by selecting the previously installed Kernel from the Boot menu.

Then, remove the newly installed Kernel using command:

yum remove kernel-ml

That’s it.

Install Linux Kernel 4.14 LTS in Ubuntu 17.04

The following steps are tested in Ubuntu 17.04 server. However, this guide should work other Ubuntu versions (older and newer versions), and Debian, Linux Mint as well.

To view the currently installed Kernel, run:

uname -r

Sample output:

4.13.0-041300-generic

As you see, my Ubuntu 17.04 system is running with 4.13.0-041300-generic kernel version.

Now, we will install Linux Kernel 4.14. You can download the latest kernel from the following link.

For 64 bit Ubuntu systems:

wget http://kernel.ubuntu.com/~kernel-ppa/mainline/v4.14/linux-headers-4.14.0-041400_4.14.0-041400.201711122031_all.deb

wget http://kernel.ubuntu.com/~kernel-ppa/mainline/v4.14/linux-headers-4.14.0-041400-generic_4.14.0-041400.201711122031_amd64.deb

wget http://kernel.ubuntu.com/~kernel-ppa/mainline/v4.14/linux-image-4.14.0-041400-generic_4.14.0-041400.201711122031_amd64.deb

For 32 bit Ubuntu systems:

wget http://kernel.ubuntu.com/~kernel-ppa/mainline/v4.14/linux-headers-4.14.0-041400_4.14.0-041400.201711122031_all.deb

wget http://kernel.ubuntu.com/~kernel-ppa/mainline/v4.14/linux-headers-4.14.0-041400-generic_4.14.0-041400.201711122031_i386.deb

wget http://kernel.ubuntu.com/~kernel-ppa/mainline/v4.14/linux-image-4.14.0-041400-generic_4.14.0-041400.201711122031_i386.deb

Next, install Linux Kernel 4.14 LTS using command:

sudo dpkg -i *.deb

Finally, update the Grub boot loader with command:

sudo update-grub

Sample output:

Generating grub configuration file ... Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.14.0-041400-generic Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.14.0-041400-generic Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.13.0-041300-generic Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.13.0-041300-generic Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.10.0-33-generic Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.10.0-33-generic done

If you’re using BURG boot loader, then run:

sudo update-burg

Reboot your system and log in to the newly installed Kernel.

Check if new Kernel has been installed with command:

uname -r

Sample output from my Ubuntu system:

4.14.0-041400-generic

If you have any problems after upgrading to the latest Kernel, force reboot your system, and login to the old Kernel by selecting the ‘Advanced options for Ubuntu’ option from the Boot menu.

Select the old Kernel that is working without any issues.

Then uninstall the new Kernel with command:

sudo apt-get remove linux-headers-4.14* linux-image-4.14*

Finally, reboot your system once again to log in to the old Kernel.

Also, there is an easiest way to upgrade to the latest Kernel in Ubuntu-like systems. If you don’t like the command–line way, you could easily upgrade your Linux Kernel in Ubuntu and its derivatives using Ubuntu Kernel Upgrade Utility. For more details, refer the following guide.

Also, check Linux Kernel Utilities to install most recent Kernel Version in DEB based systems.

Additional Tip: If you encountered with an Error in Oracle VirtualBox like below after upgrading to Kernel 4.x version, refer the following link.

I got this error after upgrading the Kernel version.

Kernel driver not installed (rc=-1908)

If you encountered with similar error, refer the following guide to fix the problem.

Want to install Linux Kernel 4.14 in openSUSE? Refer the following link.

That’s all for now.

