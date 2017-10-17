How To Install Google Web fonts In Ubuntu

Ubuntu desktop comes with many beautiful fonts by default. If you’re a designer, or content maker or website developer, the default fonts might not suffice. You definitely need some additional fonts. Good thing is I just found out about an application called “TypeCatcher” that can be used to install Google web fonts on your Ubuntu desktop. Using TypeCatcher, anyone can easily search, browse, and download Google web fonts for off-line use on the Linux desktop, especially on Ubuntu and derivatives. So, just in case, if you’re looking for some extra fonts for your personal or professional work, TypeCatcher might help. TypeCatcher is developed by Andrew Starr-Bochicchio, a Community manager at Digital Ocean. It is completely free and open source font manager released under GPL v3.

TypeCatcher can do the following:

Download Google web fonts.

Easily Install fonts or remove already installed fonts with few mouse clicks.

Preview fonts with adjustable size and text.

Search fonts by name.

Search fonts description directly from the website.

In this brief tutorial, we will see how to install Google webfonts in Ubuntu 16.04 LTS desktop.

Install Google Web Fonts In Ubuntu

TypeCatcher is available in the official repositories of Ubuntu. To install it on your Ubuntu or any DEB based systems, run:

sudo apt-get install typecatcher

Andrew has also made a PPA for TypeCatcher. The version in the official repository might be bit old. If you want a most recent stable version, all you have to do is run the following commands one by one from your Terminal.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:andrewsomething/typecatcher

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install typecatcher

Once installed, launch TypeCatcher from the menu. The default interface of TypeCatcher will look like below.

As you can see, all Google webfonts are listed on the left pane. In the left side of the top bar contains the options for download fonts, delete installed fonts, view font information, adjust font size. And the right side of top bar contains a search box to search fonts by name. Also, you can search fonts description directly from the website using the Search box.

To preview any font, just choose from the left pane. Also, you can preview it with specific font size by adjusting the size on the top bar.

To view the font information, just choose it and click the Font info icon (the icon that looks like a light bulb) on the top bar. The chosen font details will be displayed in your default web browser.

To install font on your Ubuntu system, select it and click on the Download font button on the top bar. Similarly, to remove a font, choose the installed font and click Uninstall font button.

As far as I tested, TypeCatcher is really simple, yet fully functional. If you want to try Google webfonts, TypeCatcher can get you them with a few mouse clicks. Give it a try, you won’t be disappointed!

And, that’s all for now folks. Hope this application helps. More good stuffs to come. Stay tuned!

Cheers!

