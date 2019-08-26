How To View Image Metadata On Linux

Image Metadata is a set of information about the images. Metadata is either embedded into the image itself or stored in a separate file. There are three types of Metadata, namely;

Technical metadata,

Descriptive metadata,

Administrative metadata.

As the name says, the Technical metadata usually includes technical information of an image, such as camera details, DPI, shutter speed, file size, image format, the date and time when the image is captured or created, the software used to create the image and a few other details. The technical metadata is mostly generated automatically by the camera devices.

The Descriptive metadata is manually added by the photographer. The owner (or photographer) can add it manually by using any external software such as GIMP or Photoshop. It includes the information such as the title of the photo, location, photographer name and comments etc. The descriptive metadata is very useful to search photos easily and quickly.

The Administrative metadata contains identification and contact details of the owner, license, copyright and usage terms of the images.

Adding metadata to images is important to prevent content theft, misuse and track the usage of images. However, the metadata can be easily striped away. Hope you get the basic idea about Image metadata and its types.

Now let us go ahead and see how to find the information about images from command line on Linux.

View Image Metadata On Linux

There are many tools to find the metadata of an image on Linux. Here, I have given three command line tools to view such details.

1. Using ImageMagick

ImageMagick has a command line tool named “Identify” to find image metadata. ImageMagick is available in the default repositories of most Linux distributions.

On Arch Linux and its variants, run the following command to install ImageMagick:

$ sudo pacman -S imagemagick

On Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint:

$ sudo apt install imagemagick

On Fedora:

$ sudo dnf install imagemagick

On SUSE/openSUSE:

$ sudo zypper install imagemagick

Now let us find Image metadata. To do so, simply run:

$ identify -verbose image.png

This command will list detailed output of the metadata of the given image.

Image: image.png Format: PNG (Portable Network Graphics) Mime type: image/png Class: DirectClass Geometry: 1366x768+0+0 Units: Undefined Type: TrueColor Endianess: Undefined Colorspace: sRGB Depth: 8-bit Channel depth: red: 8-bit green: 8-bit blue: 8-bit Channel statistics: Pixels: 1049088 Red: min: 0 (0) max: 255 (1) mean: 158.62 (0.62204) standard deviation: 36.8176 (0.144383) kurtosis: -0.256842 skewness: -0.00384146 entropy: 0.897097 Green: min: 0 (0) max: 255 (1) mean: 39.1664 (0.153594) standard deviation: 30.5192 (0.119683) kurtosis: 26.7374 skewness: 4.16992 entropy: 0.773393 Blue: min: 0 (0) max: 255 (1) mean: 48.4269 (0.189909) standard deviation: 27.7343 (0.108762) kurtosis: 33.5882 skewness: 4.85108 entropy: 0.741411 Image statistics: Overall: min: 0 (0) max: 255 (1) mean: 82.0712 (0.321848) standard deviation: 31.9173 (0.125166) kurtosis: 35.6513 skewness: 6.83895 entropy: 0.803967 Rendering intent: Perceptual Gamma: 0.454545 Chromaticity: red primary: (0.64,0.33) green primary: (0.3,0.6) blue primary: (0.15,0.06) white point: (0.3127,0.329) Background color: white Border color: srgb(223,223,223) Matte color: grey74 Transparent color: black Interlace: None Intensity: Undefined Compose: Over Page geometry: 1366x768+0+0 Dispose: Undefined Iterations: 0 Compression: Zip Orientation: Undefined Properties: date:create: 2019-08-26T19:25:54+06:00 date:modify: 2019-08-09T13:49:32+05:00 png:IHDR.bit-depth-orig: 8 png:IHDR.bit_depth: 8 png:IHDR.color-type-orig: 2 png:IHDR.color_type: 2 (Truecolor) png:IHDR.interlace_method: 0 (Not interlaced) png:IHDR.width,height: 1366, 768 png:sRGB: intent=0 (Perceptual Intent) signature: 6e35d79e6896e49e6256eadeec46b4f6a4951b13e309a9c89d9235ce51a3b541 Artifacts: filename: image.png verbose: true Tainted: False Filesize: 379KB Number pixels: 1.049M Pixels per second: 26.23MB User time: 0.040u Elapsed time: 0:01.039 Version: ImageMagick 6.9.7-4 Q16 x86_64 20170114 http://www.imagemagick.org

If you only want the basic details, such as simply remove -verbose option.

$ identify image.png image.png PNG 1366x768 1366x768+0+0 8-bit sRGB 379KB 0.000u 0:00.000

More details can be found in the man pages:

$ man identify

2. Using file command

We can use file command, which is used to determine file types, to view metadata of an image.

$ file image.png image.png: PNG image data, 1366 x 768, 8-bit/color RGB, non-interlaced

The file command doesn’t have an option to provide detailed output like “identify” command. It only prints the basic metadata.

Read man pages to know more about file command:

$ man file

3. Using Exif Tool

Exif is a command line utility to display and change EXIF data of an image. For those wondering, EXIF (stands for Exchangeable Image File Format) is typically a JPEG file written in your storage device whenever you take a photo.with your smartphone or camera. EXIF data includes details such as date and time of photos, camera settings, geolocation, license and copyright information etc. It is available in the default repositories in Debian and its derivatives like Ubuntu.

$ sudo apt install exif

To view Image metadata using exif, simply run:

$ exif image.jpg

Exif will produce a nice output in tabular column format like below.

EXIF tags in 'image.jpg' ('Motorola' byte order): --------------------+---------------------------------------------------------- Tag |Value --------------------+---------------------------------------------------------- Image Description |Lady Evelyn Falls/Chutes Lady Evelyn, Northwest Territorie Artist |J. A. Kraulis Copyright |J. A. Kraulis/Masterfile (Photographer) - [None] (Editor) XP Title |Lady Evelyn Falls/Chutes Lady Evelyn, Northwest Territorie XP Author |J. A. Kraulis Padding |2060 bytes undefined data X-Resolution |72 Y-Resolution |72 Resolution Unit |Inch Padding |2060 bytes undefined data Exif Version |Exif Version 2.1 FlashPixVersion |FlashPix Version 1.0 Color Space |Internal error (unknown value 65535) --------------------+----------------------------------------------------------

Exif not only reads the metadata but also writes EXIF to the images. For more details, check man pages:

$ man exif

Hope this helps.