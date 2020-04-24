Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, codenamed “Focal Fossa”, final version is out. We already have shown you how to install Ubuntu 20.04 LTS desktop. This step by step guide will show you how to upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS desktop from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or Ubuntu 19.10 with screenshots. The method of upgrading between LTS releases and normal edition to LTS is quite same, except a small change in the Software updater.

Prerequisites

Before upgrading to latest Ubuntu version, we must take care of some important things first.

Backup Important Data

First of all, It is strongly recommended to backup your important data, configuration files, browser settings, dot files and anything that you can’t afford to lose.

Update Your Current Ubuntu System

Next, update your current Ubuntu system:

$ sudo apt update && sudo apt dist-upgrade

Once the update is completed, reboot it to apply the updates.

$ sudo reboot

Setting up software sources

Now, open up the Software & updates either from the Dash or Menu. You need to choose the correct Ubuntu update source from “Updates” section .

If you’re currently using Ubuntu LTS version, for example Ubuntu 18.04 LTS:

In the Software & updates window, go to Updates section, make sure you have selected “For long-term support versions” from the “notify me of new Ubuntu version” drop down box.

If you’re upgrading from Ubuntu Non-LTS version, for example Ubuntu 19.10 to 20.04 LTS, choose “For any new version” from the “notify me of new Ubuntu version” drop down box in the Updates section.

Click Close. This will update the software source lists in your Ubuntu system.

Upgrade To Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop

Now, run the following command from your Terminal to start upgrading your current Ubuntu version to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS:

$ sudo update-manager -d

You will see a message something like below. Click “Upgrade” to start upgrading process.

“The software on this computer is up to date. However, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is available now (you have 18.04)”.

Next, you will see Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release notes. Click “Upgrade” to continue.

Now, the actual upgrade process will start. The Ubuntu software updater will setup new software channels (sources) on your current Ubuntu box and will prefer to get new packages. After analyzing the current desktop, the updater will display the summary of how many packages are gong to be newly installed, how may packages will be upgraded, how many packages are going to be removed, and what is the total download size etc.

Click “Start Upgrade” button to continue:

Now, all necessary packages will be downloaded, upgraded and installed. This will take a while to complete depending on the speed of your Internet connection.

Keep an eye on the screen. During the upgrade process, the updater will occasionally ask your consent to make any changes in the configuration files. Simply click “Next” to proceed.

After all packages are upgraded, you will be asked to remove obsolete packages. Click “Remove” to delete the unused packages.

Finally, click “Restart now” to complete the upgrade. This will reboot your system to use the newly upgraded Ubuntu 20.04 LTS desktop.

We have now successfully upgraded to Ubuntu 20.04.

You can verify if the upgrade was successful by checking the Ubuntu version from the “About” section under “System Settings”.

You can also check the Ubuntu version from command line by running the following command:

$ lsb_release -a

Sample output:

No LSB modules are available. Distributor ID: Ubuntu Description: Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Release: 20.04 Codename: focal

Hoe this helps.