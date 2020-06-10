How To Setup Streaming Media Server Using Jellyfin In Linux

by · Published · Updated

How To Setup Streaming Media Server Using Jellyfin In Linux

Tags:

5 Responses

  1. ed peterson says:
    May 9, 2020 at 8:06 am

    WOW!! Thanks so much! I have spent …days… attempting to find some player to add to a VM containing my music. Unfortunately, MOST of the install instruction and install scripts are very buggy, so I’ve had less than ~10% success rate. Over coffee this Am I found your page and decided to make another try, I’m very happy I did, this installed as you documented, and also ran as you detail in your instructions. I’m playing music + uploading my library as I’m sending this to you. The only thing left to do is add more users. GREAT JOB, THANKS!!!

    Reply
  2. Denis Sakac says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Hi, nice tutorial…but my mkv files won’t play. My naming of files is ok and everything others sims ok…maybe you know what could be?

    Reply
    • sk says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:29 pm

      Does your mkv file play in media player like VLC or SMPlayer? Then you should check file permissions restriction in your media storage directory. This is probably due to permission issue.

      Reply
  3. Mark says:
    June 10, 2020 at 9:47 am

    I had an issue where some of my files that i setup in a Movie library weren’t discovered by Jellyfin. I had to change the ownership of the files so that they’d be found when Jellyfin scanned the library. Then i saw that changing file ownership in my home directory wasnt a good idea. The suggestion was to put my files in a directory off of the root. (Umbutu by the way). I made a directory off the root and moved a movie in there to test. When i tried adding this folder to my Jellyfin server via the add media button, when i go to save the setup, it never completes. Its like content off the root is allowed. Any idea?

    Reply
    • sk says:
      June 10, 2020 at 1:26 pm

      Today I tested Jellyfin on my Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. I created a new media directory in my root (/) directory and I can able to play media files without any problems. I think your user doesn’t not have read permission for the media library folder. I believe it is permission issue.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿