Have you decided to switch from Oracle VirtualBox to Kernel-based Virtual Machine? Great! This guide explains how to migrate Virtualbox VMs into KVM VMs in Linux. You might have running some important guest machines on VirtualBox. Instead of creating new KVM guests with same configuration, you can easily migrate the existing Virtualbox machines to KVM as described here.

Migrate Virtualbox VMs Into KVM VMs In Linux

First, power off all VMs hosted with KVM and VirtualBox.

The default disk image format of a Virtualbox VM is VDI.

We can find the list of virtualbox disk images and their location using command:

$ vboxmanage list hdds

Or,

$ VBoxManage list hdds

Sample output:

UUID: ecfb6d5c-aa10-4ffc-b40c-b871f0404da8 Parent UUID: base State: created Type: normal (base) Location: /home/sk/VirtualBox VMs/CentOS 8 Server/CentOS 8 Server.vdi Storage format: VDI Capacity: 20480 MBytes Encryption: disabled UUID: 34a5709f-188c-4040-98f9-6093628c3d88 Parent UUID: base State: created Type: normal (base) Location: /home/sk/VirtualBox VMs/Ubuntu 20.04 Server/Ubuntu 20.04 Server.vdi Storage format: VDI Capacity: 20480 MBytes Encryption: disabled

As you can see, I have two virtualbox VMs.

Now I am going to convert CentOS 8 machines’ disk image to a raw disk format using “vboxmanage” command:

$ vboxmanage clonehd --format RAW "/home/sk/VirtualBox VMs/CentOS 8 Server/CentOS 8 Server.vdi" CentOS_8_Server.img

Or,

$ VBoxManage clonehd --format RAW "/home/sk/VirtualBox VMs/CentOS 8 Server/CentOS 8 Server.vdi" CentOS_8_Server.img

If disk images contains spaces in their names, mention the name inside the quotes as shown above.

Sample output:

0%...10%...20%...30%...40%...50%...60%...70%...80%...90%...100% Clone medium created in format 'RAW'. UUID: afff3db8-b460-4f68-9c02-0f5d0d766c8e

The RAW image is big too big to use. So let us convert the RAW image format into KVM disk format i.e. compressed qcow2 using qemu-img command:

$ qemu-img convert -f raw CentOS_8_Server.img -O qcow2 CentOS_8_Server.qcow2

Done! We have converted Virtualbox disk image format VDI into KVM image format qcow2.

You can now import the disk image to an existing KVM machine or create a new instance with this newly converted KVM disk image from command line or using any graphical KVM management applications like Virt-manager or Cockpit web console. I will explain how to create a new KVM instance with existing qcow2 disk image in the next guide.