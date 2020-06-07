How To Fix “gpg: keyserver receive failed: No dirmngr” Error

One of our reader faced this error while installing Katoolin3 – gpg: keyserver receive failed: No dirmngr. This error occurs because of missing dirmngr. For those wondering, dirmngr is a server for managing and downloading certificate revocation lists (CRLs) for X.509 certificates and for downloading the certificates themselves. Dirmngr also handles OCSP requests as an alternative to CRLs. Dirmngr is either invoked internally by gpgsm (from GnuPG 2) or when running as a system daemon through the dirmngr-client tool. Since version 2.1 of GnuPG, dirmngr takes care of accessing the OpenPGP key‐servers.

If dirmngr is missing for any reasons, you will see the following error when try to install Katoolin.

Executing: /tmp/apt-key-gpghome.ZM5FZxiViK/gpg.1.sh -qq –keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net –recv-keys ED444FF07D8D0BF6 gpg: connecting dirmngr at ‘/tmp/apt-key-gpghome.ZM5FZxiViK/S.dirmngr’ failed: IPC connect call failed gpg: keyserver receive failed: No dirmngr Executing: /tmp/apt-key-gpghome.wCZgBWqQo3/gpg.1.sh -qq –keyserver hkp://pool.sks-keyservers.net:80 –recv-keys ED444FF07D8D0BF6 gpg: connecting dirmngr at ‘/tmp/apt-key-gpghome.wCZgBWqQo3/S.dirmngr’ failed: IPC connect call failed gpg: keyserver receive failed: No dirmngr

It is not an exclusive error for Katoolin, you will encounter this error when trying to import GPG keys on any Linux distributions, especially on Debian minimal systems.

Fix “gpg: keyserver receive failed: No dirmngr” Error

To fix missing dirmngr error, simply install dirmngr package on your Debian-based systems by running the following commands from your Terminal:

$ sudo apt update

$ sudo apt install dirmngr --install-recommends

Now try again to install Katoolin or import the GPG keys using “apt-key” command. It should work!

