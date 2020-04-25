How To Fix Broken Ubuntu OS Without Reinstalling It
Today, I was upgrading my Ubuntu LTS system. Unfortunately, the power has gone in the middle of the upgrade process and the system is powered off while upgrading packages. When the power is back, I did boot the system again. Right after entering the login password in my Ubuntu system, it’s gone blank and didn’t respond. Keyboard and mouse also didn’t work. All I see is just a blank screen! Thankfully, It’s just a test machine and there were no important data in it. I can simply wipe off the entire OS and install Ubuntu again. But, I don’t want to do that. Since I got nothing to lose, I just wanted to repair my broken Ubuntu system without reinstalling it completely. To my luck, it worked!!! Just in case if your Ubuntu system is crashed due to power failure or network connectivity issue in the middle of the Upgrade process, you might end up with broken Ubuntu. In such cases, you can easily fix broken Ubuntu OS without reinstalling it from scratch, and without losing data.
Fix Broken Ubuntu OS Without Reinstalling It
First of all, try to login with live cd and backup your data in an external drive. Just in case, if this method didn’t work, you can still have your data and reinstall everything!
At the login screen, press CTRL+ALT+F1 to switch to tty1. You can learn more about switching between TTYs here.
Now, type the following commands one by one to fix the broken Ubuntu Linux.
$ sudo rm /var/lib/apt/lists/lock
$ sudo rm /var/lib/dpkg/lock
$ sudo rm /var/lib/dpkg/lock-frontend
$ sudo dpkg --configure -a
$ sudo apt clean
$ sudo apt update --fix-missing
$ sudo apt install -f
$ sudo dpkg --configure -a
$ sudo apt upgrade
$ sudo apt dist-upgrade
Finally, reboot the system using command:
$ sudo reboot
You can now be able to login to your Ubuntu system as usual.
After I followed these steps, all of the data in my Ubuntu system was intact and everything was in the same way as I left it. This method may not work for everyone. However, this small tip worked for me and saved a couple minutes from reinstalling. If you know any other better way, please let me know in the comment section. I will add them in this guide as well.
Thanks for stopping by!
Have a Good day!!
Not so long ago one would say Windows, instead of Ubuntu. The answer would be very similar: in the past, install Linux instead. Here, instead a real Linux distribution instead.
And what do you do if you can’t get the to login screen to access terminal (tty)?
Probably, I will use live cd or go to single user mode to see if I can fix it. I haven’t tried it yet though. Do you have any better way?
does it work in offline mode pc??
Yes, It should work.
Thanks a lot, your list helped me also via an SSH connection from a remote PC. I needed to do it that way because the linux machine did not respond on CTRL+ALT+F1 to open directly tty1.
Thanks SK, that really solved my problem here. Saved my a lot of reinstalling all my programs (did have a backup). I messed up the installation process when at some point i opted for “show the difference” when asked if i wanted to update. At this point the installation went sideways. At the end i was not allowed to re-install before restarting, but the restart was locked (I guess i was deadlocked). Had to use the power button to restart.
Terminal is very useful, i use it a lot, but for most simple users, user-friendliness goes out the window as soon as terminal appears. Seems to me update process may need some reviewing
Thank you this should be a marked post
Very good procedure. Save me a lot of time.
Thank.
Richard.
How can this work? If you used a usb stick to run the “live cd” and didn’t mount your linux partitions on the disk, then performing sudo rm /var/lib/apt/lists/lock will apply to the live OS, not the broken one on your hard disk!
I think the “broken” linux partition must be mounted and your commands would look something like this: sudo rm /media/myroot/var/lib etc.
Anyway, I will try it, got nothing to lose at this point.
The method that is described in this article is only referring to if you can still reach ubuntu log in. If you use a live cd or usb you would mount the relevant partitions then chroot into that mount point. Then those commands described can be used.
sudo dpkg –configure -a
“Processing was halted because there were too many errors.” is the error I am getting. I regret my decision to upgrade OS. Any help on this? I don’t have live cd. My cd drive broke long time ago.
Can’t you switch to tty1 by pressing CTRL+ALT+F1? If yes, you don’t need a live cd. Just run the aforementioned commands one by one and see it solves your problem. If you can’t switch to tty1, may be you should try live usb.
This worked brilliantly for me – thanks. One comment, I am using grub and during the update it asked what I wanted to do about grub. I said keep the original. Afterwards grub worked but the menu had changed. Ubuntu now on there twice, and advanced options added. Not sure if I should have upgraded grub. Anyway, all good.
BTW – I found that I had to use ctrl-alt-f3 to swicth to tty1.
This may be just what I’m looking for! My kubuntu 18.04 system failed to boot into kubuntu after having done a synaptic “auto remove” (I thought it was safe!) After that all I could do was boot into a screen that said something like “screen resolution problem” and offered entering tty mode. At that point I tried installing some “kde” things I thought might have got removed but no luck. I therefore resorted to boot from kubuntu 18.04 usb stick into “kubuntu try” and found my main 1Tb disc was still accessible; I did have backups but I made 2 copies of anything else I might need if a full re-install was needed, eg apt-get data. I thought it might be a basic boot problem so tried the boot-repair app, but it seemed to fail and not convinced it improved matters. I’ve just found your procedure and wonder, if, boot-repair hasn’t made things worse, it might work, I understand the point about the main disk being mount, which mine is so under “kubuntu try” could see if it works under chroot. If it does you’ll have saved my life; I’ll let you know.
hi, how about if I crash since do sudo apt purge python3. I got tty1, I already do above commands and reboot
but I got same result
This saved me a few hours of work. Thank you very much. My 18.04 LTS system got hosed after I tried to uninstall KDE and some of its applications. The crashing terminal is working again and the battery indicator is back.
You are a hero! Had done an upgrade on AntiX and then could not boot. Followed your steps and I’m back up and running. Thank you!!
Hi, DFD. Which distribution you recommend then?