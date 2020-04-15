Picture this scenario. You are a newbie who have limited experience with Linux. You recently bought a new Laptop that has pre-installed with Linux, for example Ubuntu. You are not really sure whether the installed disk is SSD (Solid State Drive) or normal HDD (Hard Disk Drive). No problem! This brief guide will teach you how to find if the disk is SSD or HDD in Linux operating systems.

Find If The Disk Is SSD Or HDD In Linux

Starting from Kernel version 2.6.29, Linux operating systems can automatically detect SSD. There are a few ways to find to whether the disk is SSD or HDD. Here I have given 6 methods.

Method 1 – Check if the Disk is rotational

As you may already know, the traditional Hard Disk Drive (HDD) stores the data on a circular disc known as platter. When the disc spins, the moving read/write head will access the data. The faster the disk spins (rotates), the faster the hard disk works.

On the other hand, Solid State Drive (SDD) is modern storage technology and faster type of disk drive that stores the data on instantly-accessible flash memory chips. Unlike the traditional HDDs, the SSDs doesn’t have any moving parts and SSDs don’t rotate.

So if you want to find whether the installed disk is SSD or normal HDD, just check if the disk is rotational using the following command:

$ cat /sys/block/sda/queue/rotational

If the output is 1, the disk is HDD. If the output is 0 (zero), the disk is SDD. Because, SSDs won’t rotate. So the output should be zero if you have SSD in your system.

Each drive has a directory in /sys/class/block/ location. So, you can check other drives details as well.

$ cat /sys/block/sdb/queue/rotational

$ cat /sys/block/sdc/queue/rotational

Method 2 – Using lsblk command

The lsblk command reads the sysfs filesystem and udev db to gather information about all available or the specified block devices. The lsblk command is part of the util-linux package and comes pre-installed with most Linux distributions.

Just in case if lsblk command is not available, just install util-linux package using your distribution’s package manager.

For example, on Arch-based systems, you can install it using command:

$ sudo pacman -S util-linux

On Debian-based systems:

$ sudo apt install util-linux

On RPM-based systems:

$ sudo yum install util-linux

On openSUSE:

$ sudo zypper install util-linux

Now, find if the disk is SSD or HDD using command:

$ lsblk -d -o name,rota

Sample output:

NAME ROTA loop0 1 loop1 1 loop2 1 loop3 1 loop4 1 loop5 1 loop6 1 loop7 1 loop8 1 loop9 1 loop10 1 loop11 1 loop12 1 loop13 1 loop14 1 loop15 1 loop16 1 loop17 1 loop18 1 loop19 1 loop20 1 sda 1 sr0 1

Here, “rota” means rotation device. If you get value of rota in the above output as 1, the disk is HDD. If the value is 0 (zero), then the disk is SSD.

Method 3 – Using SMART monitoring tools

The another way to find if the disk is SSD or HDD is using smartctl command. The smartctl is part of the S.M.A.R.T monitoring tools package, which is used to control and monitor S.M.A.R.T. enabled ATA and SCSI Hard Drives.

To install SMART monitoring tools on Arch Linux and its variants, run:

$ sudo pacman -S install smartmontools

On Debian, Ubuntu:

$ sudo apt install smartmontools

On RHEL, CentOS:

$ sudo yum install smartmontools

On openSUSE:

$ sudo zypper install smartmontools

After installing smartmontools package, run the following command to find if the disk is SSD or HDD:

$ sudo smartctl -a /dev/sda | grep 'Rotation Rate'

If the disk is SSD, you will get an output like below.

Rotation Rate: Solid State Device

If the disk is HDD, you will get this output:

Rotation Rate: 5400 rpm

Method 4 – Using dmesg + Google

This is not a direct approach to find the disk type. In this method, we use dmesg command to find the disk model and then google the details to find if the disk is SSD or HDD.

$ dmesg | grep -i -e scsi -e ata

You will see the disk model name among all other details.

[...] [ 1.845159] scsi 0:0:0:0: Direct-Access ATA ST9500325AS DEM1 PQ: 0 ANSI: 5 [...]

Just google this model to find the disk details.

Method 5 – Using SCSI details + Google

This is same as the above method. We retrieve the disk model from /proc directory using command:

$ cat /proc/scsi/scsi

Sample output:

Attached devices: Host: scsi0 Channel: 00 Id: 00 Lun: 00 Vendor: ATA Model: ST9500325AS Rev: DEM1 Type: Direct-Access ANSI SCSI revision: 05 Host: scsi4 Channel: 00 Id: 00 Lun: 00 Vendor: PLDS Model: DVD+-RW DS-8A8SH Rev: KD11 Type: CD-ROM ANSI SCSI revision: 05 Host: scsi6 Channel: 00 Id: 00 Lun: 00 Vendor: Generic- Model: Multi-Card Rev: 1.00 Type: Direct-Access ANSI SCSI revision: 00

And then Google the details to know if the disk is SSD or HDD.

Method 6 – Read random blocks off the disk

If you’re using a VPS and wanted to check if the hosting provider gave you whether SSD or HDD, you probably won’t get any details using the above methods. In such cases, you can find if the disk is SSD or HDD by reading random blocks from the disk using command:

time for i in `seq 1 1000`; do dd bs=4k if=/dev/sda count=1 skip=$(( $RANDOM * 128 )) >/dev/null 2>&1; done

This command will read 1000 random 4k blocks from first 16GB of a disk.

If your disk is SSD, the operation should complete in about a second. If the disk is HDD, then it will take a few seconds to complete.

What if there are multiple disks?

What If I have two disks, one is SSD and another is HDD? Both disks are same size and from the same manufacturer. I don’t know on which disk my Linux is installed. In that case, simply find on which disk the root filesystem is located using the following command:

$ df / -h

Sample output:

Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on /dev/sda1 458G 341G 95G 79% /

Alternatively, use lshw command to find more details about the disks:

$ sudo lshw -short -C disk

Sample output:

H/W path Device Class Description ==================================================================== /0/100/1d/1/1/6/0.0.0 /dev/sdb disk Multi-Card /0/100/1d/1/1/6/0.0.0/0 /dev/sdb disk /0/1/0.0.0 /dev/sda disk 500GB ST9500325AS /0/2/0.0.0 /dev/cdrom disk DVD+-RW DS-8A8SH

As you see in the above output, my root filesystem is installed in /dev/sda. Now follow any one of the above methods to find if the disk is HDD or SSD.

Hope it was useful.

SSD icon Image by PagDev from Pixabay

Hdd icon Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay