How To Change Apache Default Port To A Custom Port

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

3 Responses

  1. Kobina Amoany Snr says:
    February 22, 2016 at 10:30 pm

    Hi sk, the selinux command for Apache should be “semange port -a -r http_port_t -p tcp “.Please check and revise.

    Thanks

    Reply
  2. Cassius says:
    April 20, 2019 at 4:44 am

    Thanks for tutorial, this help me a lot!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿