How To Adjust Monitor Brightness From Command Line In Linux

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

4 Responses

  1. 01101001b says:
    May 30, 2019 at 6:22 am

    This is EXACTLY what I was searching for. Thank you so much!

    Reply
  2. kumar says:
    September 10, 2019 at 1:28 am

    It works. Thank you.

    Reply
  3. Sturge says:
    October 3, 2019 at 7:06 am

    There’s a simpler way: xgamma -gamma 1.0
    1.0 is the default value. Use 2.0 to double the brightness, 0.5 to halve it, etc.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿