How To Find Hardware Specifications On Linux

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

1 Response

  1. VaGNaroK says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    NICE!! i use inxi, is more simple.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿