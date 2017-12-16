Howdy Cricket enthusiasts! I’ve got a good news for you. Now, you can get live Cricket updates from commandline. Want to know the score of your favorite team? Want to know the rankings of the ICC Players? You can all details without leaving your Terminal. A fellow Cricket enthusiast and developer has created a simple Python script named “cricket-cli” that displays the live Cricket updates from the Terminal.

Using cricket-cli, we can get the following cricket updates:

Live cricket scores

ICC player rankings

ICC team standings

It is free and ope source utility. The code is freely available in GitHub, so you can fork it, improve it, add additional features, or fix bugs if there are any.

Installing Cricket-cli

Cricket-cli can be installed using pip, a package manager to install applications written in Python.

If you haven’t installed pip already, install it as described below depending upon the distribution you use.

On Arch Linux and its derivatives like Antergos, Manjaro Linux, install pip using the following command:

sudo pacman -S python-pip

On RHEL, CentOS:

sudo yum install epel-release

sudo yum install python-pip

On Fedora:

sudo dnf install epel-release

sudo dnf install python-pip

On Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint:

sudo apt-get install python-pip

On SUSE, openSUSE:

sudo zypper install python-pip

Once PIP installed, run the following command to install ‘cricket-cli’ utility.

sudo pip install cricket-cli

Get Live Cricket Updates From Commandline

Run the following command to display live cricket scores.

cricket scores

As you see in the above screenshot, cricket-cli displays the list of available matches, and their status and the summary of each match in a nice tabular-column format. In this output, you can view the details such as which team is currently playing, the total score of each team, how many wickets have gone, and the maximum runs of the individual players in the leading team etc.

Let us see the ICC player rankings. To do so, run:

cricket rankings

The above command shows the top-ten player’s rank, name, country and rating details grouped by role.

To view the ICC team standings, run:

cricket standings

This command shows the top-ten ICC team (men and women) standings based on their championship.

For getting help, run:

$ cricket -h usage: cricket [-h] {scores,rankings,standings} ... positional arguments: {scores,rankings,standings} scores Live cricket scores rankings ICC player rankings standings ICC team standings optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exi

That’s all for now. More good stuffs to come. Stay tuned!

Cheers!

