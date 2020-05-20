G Desktop Suite – A Google Drive Desktop App Made With Electron

Google has not yet released any official Google Drive client for Linux. Even though the Linux users have requested so many times for a long time, Google simply showed no interest. There are currently no planned offerings from Google for a Linux client. As of now, you can only use the browser-based drive in Linux. Fortunately, there are some unofficial Google drive clients for Linux have been developed. But they didn’t seem to provide any consistent help for a long time. Over the period of time, some of them are either discontinued or the development has been ceased. It seems only a few unofficial client applications are working now. Today, I stumbled upon yet another Google drive desktop app called G Desktop Suite.

G Desktop Suite is a desktop wrapper for Google Drive made with ElectronJS. You don’t have to visit https://drive.google.com from your browser any more. Just log in to your Google drive from G Desktop Suite app and start accessing the contents stored in the drive as a stand-alone application. It is a cross-platform application. Currently, It supports Linux, macOS and Windows.

Install G Desktop Suite In Linux

Since it is an Electron app, installation is very easy! Head over to the releases page and download the latest G Desktop Suite version for your platform. As of writing this guide, currently .deb and .rpm packages are available.

If you downloaded the deb package, go to the download location and install it like below:

$ sudo apt install gdebi

$ sudo gdebi gdesktopsuite_0.2.1_amd64.deb

If you’ve downloaded the rpm package, install it using command:

$ sudo dnf localinstall gdesktopsuite-0.2.1.x86_64.rpm

Access Google Drive Using G Desktop Suite

Launch G Desktop Suite from the Dash or Menu.

This is how G Desktop Suite default interface looks like. Login with your Gmail account credentials.

That’s it. You are now in your Google Drive. Just start using the Google Drive as the way you do in the browser-based drive.

You can view, edit, upload, download and delete files and folders saved in your drive. You can also access all Google Suite apps such as Google docs, sheets, slides, forms, drawings, my maps, Google sites and many more.

Here is a visual demo of G Desktop Suite:

It also has dark mode. You can swap between dark and normal mode with a single mouse click. The app will automatically adjust to your OS’s dark mode settings

Personally I prefer having a desktop application for stuff like Google Drive. I don’t have deal with too many opened tabs in the browser. Since it works as a stand-alone app, I can simply separate my Google Drive from other tabs in the browser and switch between all opened windows by pressing “alt + tab” keys.

What do you think about G Desktop Suite app? Have you tried already? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comment section below.

