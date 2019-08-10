Fix ‘E: The package cache file is corrupted, it has the wrong hash’ Error In Ubuntu
Today, I tried to update the repository lists in my Ubuntu 18.04 LTS desktop and got an error that says – E: The package cache file is corrupted, it has the wrong hash. Here is what I run from the Terminal and its output:
$ sudo apt update
Sample output:
Hit:1 http://it-mirrors.evowise.com/ubuntu bionic InRelease Hit:2 http://it-mirrors.evowise.com/ubuntu bionic-updates InRelease Hit:3 http://it-mirrors.evowise.com/ubuntu bionic-backports InRelease Hit:4 http://it-mirrors.evowise.com/ubuntu bionic-security InRelease Hit:5 http://ppa.launchpad.net/alessandro-strada/ppa/ubuntu bionic InRelease Hit:7 http://ppa.launchpad.net/leaeasy/dde/ubuntu bionic InRelease Hit:8 http://ppa.launchpad.net/rvm/smplayer/ubuntu bionic InRelease Ign:6 https://dl.bintray.com/etcher/debian stable InRelease Get:9 https://dl.bintray.com/etcher/debian stable Release [3,674 B] Fetched 3,674 B in 3s (1,196 B/s) Reading package lists... Done E: The package cache file is corrupted, it has the wrong hash
After couple Google searches, I found a workaround to fix this error.
If you ever encountered with this error, don’t panic. Just run the following commands to fix it.
Before running the following command, double check you have added “*” at the end. It is very important to add * at the end of this command. If you don’t add it, it will delete /var/lib/apt/lists/ directory and there is no way to bring it back. You have been warned!
$ sudo rm -rf /var/lib/apt/lists/*
Now I tried again to update the system using command:
$ sudo apt update
This time it works!! Hope this helps.
