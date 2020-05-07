As you may already know, when you connect to a wireless network for the first time, the password will be saved in your Linux machine. So you don’t need to enter the password of your wireless network every time. In the subsequent times, the available WiFi networks will be automatically connected. Over the time, you might have forgotten the password. Now you want to add a new device to same WiFi network, but you don’t remember the password. What you are going to do? No worries! I know a few ways to find WiFi password of connected networks in Linux.

Find WiFi Password Of Connected Networks In Linux

We can find the Wi-Fi password of the saved networks either from Command line or GUI or using any third-party password recovery tools. The following steps were tested in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS desktop (GNOME), however these steps are probably same on other Linux distributions.

Let us first see how to reveal a wireless network password from command line.

1. Find WiFi Password Of Connected Networks From Command line

In Ubuntu and its variants, the wireless network configuration files are saved in the /etc/NetworkManager/system-connections/ directory. Let us take a look at the saved or connected WiFi network config files:

$ ls /etc/NetworkManager/system-connections/

Sample output:

'HP 7 VoiceTab Network' JioFi4_12E9FE sktab

As you see, I have config files of 3 saved networks in my Ubuntu system. These files will have various details of each network, such as wifi id, mac address, SSID, authentication method, wifi password etc. Just open this file using cat command or text editors to view the password.

For instance, I am going to view the details of “JioFi4_12E9FE” WiFi using command:

[...] [wifi] mac-address=XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX mac-address-blacklist= mode=infrastructure ssid=JioFi4_12E9FE [wifi-security] auth-alg=open key-mgmt=wpa-psk psk=xxxxxxxxxxx [ipv4] dns-search= method=auto [ipv6] addr-gen-mode=stable-privacy dns-search= method=auto

In the above output, the psk value is the password of the given Wifi network. For those wondering, PSK (Pre-Shared Key) is a client authentication method. It uses a string of 64 hexadecimal digits, or as a passphrase of 8 to 63 printable ASCII characters, to generate unique encryption keys for each wireless client. PSK is one of two available authentication methods used for WPA and WPA2 encryption on Juniper Networks wireless networks.

Alternatively, you can use grep command to quickly find the password of saved or connected WiFi networks like below:

$ sudo grep -r '^psk=' /etc/NetworkManager/system-connections/

This command will display the psk (password) of all connected Wireless networks.

Sample output:

/etc/NetworkManager/system-connections/sktab:psk=xxxxxxxx /etc/NetworkManager/system-connections/JioFi4_12E9FE:psk=xxxxxxxx

You can also use:

$ sudo grep psk= /etc/NetworkManager/system-connections/*

If you don’t want to see the WiFi SSID names, but only the passwords, use -h flag:

$ sudo grep -hr '^psk=' /etc/NetworkManager/system-connections/

Sample output:

psk=xxxxxxxx psk=xxxxxxxx

One problem of the above command is you don’t know which password is for which SSID. So, it is better not to use -h flag.

2. Find WiFi Password Of Connected Networks From Network Manager (GUI)

If you are not comfortable with command line way, here is how to do it graphically.

Click on the WiFi icon on the top panel. A drop-down menu will appear. Click on the connected WiFi SSID and again click “WiFi Settings”.

In the next window, you will see a list of currently connected networks. Click on the gear icon next to your preferred wifi network.

Now the selected WiFi network settings window will open. Under the “Security” tab, you will see the password in asterisks. To reveal the password, simply click “Show password” check box.

3. Find WiFi Password Of Connected Networks Using Wifresti

Wifresti is a simple Python script to find the password of saved or connected WiFi networks. It works on Linux, Mac OS and Windows. This script is created by the same developer who created “Katoolin”.

Install Wifresti In Linux

Git clone the Wifresti GitHub repository using command:

$ git clone https://github.com/LionSec/wifresti.git

This command will download the contents of Wifresti repository in a local folder named “wifresti”.

Cd into this directory:

$ cd wifresti/

Copy the wifresti.py to your $PATH:

$ sudo cp wifresti/wifresti.py /usr/bin/wifresti

Make it executable:

$ chmod +x /usr/bin/wifresti

Next, run wifresti as sudo user to list all available WiFi networks:

$ sudo wifresti

Choose the operating system you use:

/$$ /$$$$$$ /$$ /$$ |__/ /$$__ $$ | $$ |__/ /$$ /$$ /$$ /$$| $$ \__//$$$$$$ /$$$$$$ /$$$$$$$ /$$$$$$ /$$ | $$ | $$ | $$| $$| $$$$ /$$__ $$ /$$__ $$ /$$_____/|_ $$_/ | $$ | $$ | $$ | $$| $$| $$_/ | $$ \__/| $$$$$$$$| $$$$$$ | $$ | $$ | $$ | $$ | $$| $$| $$ | $$ | $$_____/ \____ $$ | $$ /$$| $$ | $$$$$/$$$$/| $$| $$ | $$ | $$$$$$$ /$$$$$$$/ | $$$$/| $$ \_____/\___/ |__/|__/ |__/ \_______/|_______/ \___/ |__/ Author: LionSec | Website: www.neodrix.com | @lionsec1 V1.0 Please choose your operating system. 1) linux 2) Windows 3) Mac OS > 1 [...]

You will see the list of available Wifi networks. Enter the network name to view its password. To view all WiFi networks’ password, type “a” and hit ENTER.

[...] All wireless networks : HP 7 VoiceTab Network JioFi4_12E9FE sktab Insert the network name , or press (a) to see information about all networks. > JioFi4_12E9FE ###################################### - JioFi4_12E9FE - ###################################### key-mgmt=wpa-psk psk=xxxxxxxx ############################################################################################# [...]

To quit, press CTLR+C.

Also, there are many password recovery tools available in Kali Linux. You don’t have to install Kali Linux. Just install the Kali Linux tools on your Ubuntu system and use the password recovery tools of your choice. To know how to install Kali Linux tools on Ubuntu, refer the following guide.

Hope this helps.

Featured Image by ivke32 from Pixabay.

