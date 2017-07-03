Eternal Terminal – A Remote Shell That Automatically Reconnects Without Interrupting The Session

by · Published · Updated

Eternal Terminal

Tags:

1 Response

  1. Adren says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Mosh (mobile shell / http://mosh.org) also exists with the same feature:
    Remote terminal application that allows roaming, supports intermittent connectivity, and provides intelligent local echo and line editing of user keystrokes.

    basically, it’s ssh over UDP instead of TCP (hence the capacity to send a Ctrl+C while a long list of output is sent through the communication channel)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿