Have you ever used any good old IBM machines? Or at least the IBM keyboards? I haven’t. I never actually had a chance to work with any IBM products. They say IBM Model-M space saver bucklespring keyboard are heavy and loud. Those keyboards will make distinctive sounds while you press each key. It uses a buckling spring mechanism, with a spring inside each key that buckles as you press it. I’ve heard the buckling spring Model M keyboard’s sound only in some YouTube videos. In my opinion, the keyboard typing sound is actually good and I never heard of something like it before. Of course, I’ve used some mechanical keyboards like TVS, but the TVS keyboard’s sound is different than the bucklespring keyboard. Well, here comes the good news! A good Samaritan has brought back the nostalgia. Say hello to “Bucklespring”, a program that is used to emulate IBM Model M space saver bucklespring keyboard sound in Laptops and Desktops while typing.

The bucklespring program runs as a background process and plays back the authentic sound of each key pressed and released on your keyboard, just as if you were using an IBM Model-M. It also simulates the proper distance and direction for a realistic 3D sound palette of pure nostalgic bliss. Believe or not, this program creates a pure, realistic bucklespirng sound experience, especially with headphones on.

Install bucklespring On Linux

Bucklespring is available as Snap package. So, you can install it on any Linux distributions that supports snapd.

$ sudo snap install bucklespring

In latest Debian and Ubuntu and its derivatives, it is available in the default repositories.

$ sudo apt install bucklespring

You can also build and install Bucklespring from source as shown in the project’s GitHub page.

Emulate IBM Model M Space Saver Bucklespring Keyboard Sound In Laptops

Bucklespring application works out of the box in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Just start it from Dash or Menu and you’re good to go. No extra configuration required!

If it not works, reboot the system.

From now on, whenever you type something in your Keyboard (Laptop or Desktop), you will hear the IBM Model-M Space Saver Keyboard sound.

Hear the Model M keyboard sound yourself!

It also gives you (and the onlookers) the impression that you’re doing some serious stuff on your Computer.

To temporarily silence the bucklespring’s sound, press ScrollLock twice. You can silence it when entering secrets.

Now go on and annoy the hell out of your co-workers with your keyboard sound. To be honest, it is not that annoying in my opinion! I quite like this sound. I think I will keep using it for a while. Give it a try and let us know your thoughts on this program in the comment section below.

Have fun!

