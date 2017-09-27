How To Easily Find Awesome Projects And Resources Hosted In GitHub

Everyday there are hundreds of new additions to the GitHub website. Since GitHub has thousands of stuffs, you would be exhausted when searching for a good project. Fortunately, a group of contributors have made a curated lists of awesome stuffs hosted in GitHub. These lists contains a lot of awesome stuffs grouped under different categories such as programming, database, editors, gaming, entertainment and many more. It makes our life much easier to find out any project, software, resource, library, books and all other stuffs hosted in GitHub. A fellow GitHub user went one step ahead and created a command-line utility called “Awesome-finder” to find awesome projects and resources on awesome series repositories. This utility helps us to browse through the curated list of awesome lists without leaving the Terminal, without using browser of course.

In this brief guide, I will show you how to easily browse through the curated list of awesome lists in Unix-like systems.

Awesome-finder – Easily Find Awesome Projects And Resources Hosted In GitHub

Installing Awesome-finder

Awesome can be easily installed using pip, a package manager for installing programs developed using Python programming language.

On Arch Linux and its derivatives like Antergos, Manjaro Linux, you can install pip using command:

sudo pacman -S python-pip

On RHEL, CentOS:

sudo yum install epel-release

sudo yum install python-pip

On Fedora:

sudo dnf install epel-release

sudo dnf install python-pip

On Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint:

sudo apt-get install python-pip

On SUSE, openSUSE:

sudo zypper install python-pip

Once PIP installed, run the following command to install ‘Awesome-finder’ utility.

sudo pip install

Usage

Awesome-finder currently lists the stuffs from the following awesome topics (repositories, of course) from GitHub site:

awesome

awesome-android

awesome-elixir

awesome-go

awesome-ios

awesome-java

awesome-javascript

awesome-php

awesome-python

awesome-ruby

awesome-rust

awesome-scala

awesome-swift

This list will be updated on regular basis.

For instance, to view the curated list from awesome-go repository, just type:

awesome go

You will see all popular stuffs written using “Go”, sorted by alphabetical order.

You can navigate through the list using UP/DOWN arrows. Once you found the stuff you looking for, choose it and hit ENTER key to open the link in your default web browser.

Similarly,

“awesome android” command will search the awesome-android repository.

repository. “awesome awesome” command will search the awesome repository.

repository. “awesome elixir” command will search the awesome-elixir .

. “awesome go” will search the awesome-go .

. “awesome ios” will search the awesome-ios .

. “awesome java” will search the awesome-java .

. “awesome javascript” will search the awesome-javascript .

. “awesome php” will search the awesome-php .

. “awesome python” will search the awesome-python .

. “awesome ruby” will search the awesome-ruby .

. “awesome rust” will search the awesome-rust .

. “awesome scala” will search the awesome-scala .

. “awesome swift” will search the awesome-swift.

Also, it automatically displays the suggestions as you type in the prompt. For instance when I type “dj”, it displays the stuffs related to Django.

If you wanted to find the awesome things from latest awesome-<topic> (not use cache), use -f or –force flag:

awesome <topic> -f (--force)

Example:

awesome python -f

Or,

awesome python --force

The above command will display the curated list of stuffs from awesome-python GitHub repository.

Awesome, isn’t it?

To exit from this utility, press ESC key. To display help, type:

awesome -h

And, that’s all for now. Hope this helps. If you find our guides useful, please share them on your social, professional networks, so everyone will benefit from them. Good good stuffs to come. Stay tuned!

