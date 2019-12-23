Display Media Files Information On Linux Using MediaInfo

MediaInfo is a free and open source program used to display media files information on Linux, BSD, Mac OS and Microsoft Windows. It is also available for mobile platforms such as Android and iOS. It displays complete technical information as well as tag information for audio and video files. It can be easily integrated with other programs. Mediainfo has both command line interface (CLI) and graphical user interface (GUI), so you can get the details of a media file either from a Desktop or server system.

List of information provided by MediaInfo

Mediainfor provides an extensive list of technical and tag information of a media file as listed below.

General:

Name of the media file

Format E.g. Mkv, Mpeg

File size

Duration

Bit rate

Encoded date

Writing application E.g. mkvmerge

And more.

Video:

Video format

Format Info E.g. Advanced Video Codec

Format settings E.g. CABAC / 8 Ref Frames

Codec id

Width

Height

Display aspect ratio

Frame rate

Color space

And many.

Audio:

Audio format

Channel

Codec id

Frame rate

Compression mode

Sample rate

And few more.

Text:

Format E,g. UTF-8

Codec id

Language of sub title

And few more.

Chapters:

Total count of chapters

List of chapters

Supported formats

Mediainfo supports the following media formats.

Video: MKV, OGM, AVI, DivX, WMV, QuickTime, Real, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, DVD (VOB) and more.

MKV, OGM, AVI, DivX, WMV, QuickTime, Real, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, DVD (VOB) and more. Video Codecs: DivX, XviD, MSMPEG4, ASP, H.264, AVC and more.

DivX, XviD, MSMPEG4, ASP, H.264, AVC and more. Audio: OGG, MP3, WAV, RA, AC3, DTS, AAC, M4A, AU, AIFF and more.

OGG, MP3, WAV, RA, AC3, DTS, AAC, M4A, AU, AIFF and more. Subtitles: SRT, SSA, ASS, SAMI.

More on project’s official website given at the end of this guide.

Install MediaInfo On Linux

Mediainfo is packaged to most popular Linux operating systems and is available in the default repositories.

On Arch Linux, make sure you have enabled [Community] repository and install Mediainfo using Pacman like below.

$ sudo pacman -S mediainfo mediainfo-gui

On Debian:

$ sudo apt-get install mediainfo mediainfo-gui

On CentOS, RHEL, enable [EPEL] Repository:

$ sudo yum install epel-release

And then install Mediainfo using command:

$ sudo yum install mediainfo mediainfo-gui

On Fedora:

$ sudo dnf install mediainfo mediainfo-gui

On openSUSE:

$ sudo zypper install mediainfo mediainfo-gui

On Ubuntu, enable [Universe] repository:

$ sudo add-apt-repository universe

And then install Mediainfo:

$ sudo apt install mediainfo mediainfo-gui

Display Media Files Information On Linux Using MediaInfo

The typical usage of Mediainfo is:

$ mediainfo <path_to_media_file>

Display Video file information using Mediainfo

For instance, to find the information about an Matroska file, simply run:

$ mediainfo King\ kong.mkv

Sample output:

General Unique ID : 235919701764564560562801819231992137181 (0xB17C7B57E53C1E03A43059E6AC7FC5DD) Complete name : King kong.mkv Format : Matroska Format version : Version 1 File size : 851 MiB Duration : 3 h 12 min Overall bit rate : 618 kb/s Movie name : King Kong Encoded date : UTC 2011-01-11 11:25:57 Writing application : mkvmerge v2.2.0 ('Turn It On Again') built on Mar 4 2008 13:20:25 Writing library : libebml v0.7.7 + libmatroska v0.8.1 Video ID : 1 Format : AVC Format/Info : Advanced Video Codec Format profile : [email protected] Format settings : CABAC / 8 Ref Frames Format settings, CABAC : Yes Format settings, ReFrames : 8 frames Codec ID : V_MPEG4/ISO/AVC Duration : 3 h 12 min Width : 1 280 pixels Height : 544 pixels Display aspect ratio : 2.35:1 Frame rate mode : Constant Frame rate : 23.976 FPS Color space : YUV Chroma subsampling : 4:2:0 Bit depth : 8 bits Scan type : Progressive Title : King Kong Language : English Default : Yes Forced : No Audio ID : 2 Format : AAC Format/Info : Advanced Audio Codec Format profile : HE-AAC / LC Format settings : Explicit Codec ID : A_AAC-2 Duration : 3 h 12 min Channel(s) : 2 channels Channel positions : Front: L R Sampling rate : 48.0 kHz / 24.0 kHz Frame rate : 23.438 FPS (1024 SPF) Compression mode : Lossy Title : King Kong Default : Yes Forced : No Text ID : 3 Format : UTF-8 Codec ID : S_TEXT/UTF8 Codec ID/Info : UTF-8 Plain Text Title : King Kong Language : English Default : Yes Forced : No

Display Audio file information using Mediainfo

Mediainfo can list technical details of a audio file, for example .mp3, as shown below.

$ mediainfo My\ heart\ will\ go\ on.mp3

Sample output:

General Complete name : My heart will go on.mp3 Format : MPEG Audio File size : 3.07 MiB Duration : 3 min 38 s Overall bit rate mode : Variable Overall bit rate : 118 kb/s Track name : 2432768786941406 Writing library : LAME3.100 major_brand : isom minor_version : 512 compatible_brands : isomiso2mp41 Audio Format : MPEG Audio Format version : Version 1 Format profile : Layer 3 Format settings : Joint stereo / MS Stereo Duration : 3 min 38 s Bit rate mode : Variable Bit rate : 118 kb/s Channel(s) : 2 channels Sampling rate : 44.1 kHz Frame rate : 38.281 FPS (1152 SPF) Compression mode : Lossy Stream size : 3.07 MiB (100%) Writing library : LAME3.100

To display full information including all internal tags, use -f flag.

$ mediainfo -f King\ kong.mkv

Display specific details of a media file

It is also possible to list a specific information, for example audio/video formats, frame rate and bit rate etc., about a media file using various parameters.

To display the aspect ratio of the given media file, run:

$ mediainfo King\ kong.mkv --Inform="Video;%DisplayAspectRatio%" 2.353

To display the audio format of the media file:

$ mediainfo King\ kong.mkv --Inform="Audio;%Format%" AAC

Display format settings:

$ mediainfo King\ kong.mkv --Inform="Video;%Format_Settings%" CABAC / 8 Ref Frames

Display frame rate:

$ mediainfo King\ kong.mkv --Inform="Video;%FrameRate%" 23.976

Play time (duration) of the media file in format HH:MM:SS:FF:

$ mediainfo King\ kong.mkv --Inform="Video;%Duration/String4%" 03:12:26;07

To find list of all available parameters of a media file, run:

$ mediainfo --info-Parameters King\ kong.mkv

To get help, run:

$ mediainfo -h

Display Media Files Information Using MediaInfo GUI

If you’re not comfortable with command line way, you can use Mediainfo graphical user interface to display information about a media file.

Launch Mediainfo GUI from Dash or Menu.

Click File -> Open -> Open File(s) option from menu bar and choose a media file from your local drive.

It is also possible to display information about multiple files or all files in a directory. To display information about all files in a directory, choose File -> Open -> Open directory option.

You can change the default view to some other layout, for example Text, HTML, XML etc. To do so, click View from menu bar and choose your view layout.

