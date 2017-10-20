3 Different Methods To Upgrade Ubuntu To Latest Version

Ubuntu 17.10, codenamed Artful Aardvark, and all official flavors have been released. Ubuntu 17.10 is the first distribution in the Ubuntu family that dropped its flagship Unity desktop. It is now ships with GNOME as its default desktop. It comes with Linux Kernel 4.23 and 32-bit installer images are no longer provided for Ubuntu Desktop. Another major change is it uses Wayland as its default display server. For more details about this release, check the official releases notes. If you’re new Ubuntu user, you can download the new Ubuntu 17.10 desktop and server editions from here. And all other official flavours can be downloaded from their respective official sites. If you already have Ubuntu installed on your system, you can easily upgrade it latest version. In this guide, I have provided three different ways to upgrade Ubuntu latest version, which is Ubuntu 17.10.

3 Different Ways To Upgrade Ubuntu To Latest Version

Method 1: The Official way (Recommended method)

This is the official and recommended method to upgrade your previous Ubuntu version to the latest available version. You can upgrade either non-LTS to next available version or LTS to LTS.

If you want to upgrade from LTS to LTS, for example Ubuntu 14.04 LTS to 16.04 LTS, refer the following guide.

If you want to upgrade from non-LTS to next available version, for example Ubuntu 17.04 to 17.10 LTS, refer the following guide. Please note that the following guide is tested for Ubuntu 16.10, but those steps will work on latest and older Ubuntu versions as well.

Ubuntu 17.10 is non-LTS, so you can refer the above link to Ubuntu from Ubuntu 17.04 to Ubuntu 17.10. Please remember that you can’t skip distribution upgrade. For example, if you have Ubuntu 16.10, you can’t upgrade directly from Ubuntu 16.10 to 17.10. You will have to first upgrade Ubuntu 16.10 to 17.04 and then upgrade 17.04 to 17.10. Clear? Good! The official upgrade method will almost 100% work for both LTS and non-LTS versions.

Method 2: Using UCareSystem (non-official way)

For those don’t know, UCareSsytem is an all-in one, system update and maintenance tool that can be used to perform all sorts of basic system maintenance tasks in Ubuntu. UCareSystem can do the following tasks:

Updates all available packages.

Updates your Ubuntu system.

Upgrades Ubuntu.

Downloads and install updates.

Checks for the list of old Linux Kernels and uninstalls them. Do not worry, though, as it keeps the current and one previous version and deletes all the previous one.

Clears the cache folder (the retrieved packages).

Uninstall packages that are obsolete and no longer needed.

Uninstall orphaned packages.

Deletes package settings that you have previously uninstalled.

For more details about uCareSystem installation and usage, check the following link.

Method 3: Using zzupdate

zzupdate is a command line utility to fully update your Ubuntu desktop and server editions via apt, mostly hands-off and unattended. This makes the Ubuntu upgrade process much easier than the previous two methods. All you have to do is run a single-line command to upgrade your Ubuntu desktop or server.

curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/TurboLabIt/zzupdate/master/setup.sh | sudo sh

One thing I noticed during testing this tool is it skips the distribution upgrade. Yes! It upgrades any older version to the latest available stable version, with a single command. It skips distribution-to-next-distribution method, which is very time consuming and saves you lot of bandwidth. I tested it under Ubuntu 16.04. To my surprise, it directly upgrades my Ubuntu 16.04 LTS server to Ubuntu 17.04. Like UcareSystem, zzupdate is also unattended, and it doesn’t require any user intervention. It is completely free and the source code is available in GitHub. For more details, refer the following guide.

Bonus method:

Well, this method won’t upgrade Ubuntu to next available version, but updates it with latest available packages. Using this method, you can configure your Ubuntu system to automatically install updated packages and security patches whenever they are available in the repositories. Good thing is we can either configure the system to update all packages or just install the security updates. For more details, check the following guide.

All methods are properly tested and 100% worked as described. It’s up to you which method you choose to upgrade Ubuntu.

And, that’s all for now folks. More good stuffs to come. Stay tuned!

Cheers!