A while ago, we have discussed how to create multiboot USB drives with Ventoy application. Today, we will see how to create persistent bootable USB using Ventoy in Linux. As you may already know, a regular bootable medium allows us to test the Linux distributions without having to install them on the hard drive. When you are on a Live OS, you can do all sort of things, such as installing applications, downloading files, playing media, creating files and folders, customizing it as per your liking and a lot more. However once you reboot the system, all of the said changes will be lost. Because, you are working on a live OS. That’s how a live bootable medium works! What if you want to make all changes remain intact even after rebooted the system? This is where persistent bootable USB drives comes in help.

A bootable USB drive with persistent storage support will enable you to install programs, customize the OS and store data permanently. Nothing will be lost after reboot or shutdown. All changes will remain intact and you can use a USB bootable drive as a portable Linux system.

Create Persistent Bootable USB Using Ventoy In Linux

I assume you already have created a live bootable USB with Ventoy as described in the link attached in the first paragraph.

Open your Terminal and navigate to the folder where you have extracted the Ventoy script.

I have extracted it in a folder named “ventoy” in $HOME directory. Cd into the Ventoy directory:

$ cd ventoy

This folder will contain the following contents:

boot CreatePersistentImg.sh log.txt tool ventoy Ventoy2Disk.sh

Now, run the “CreatePersistentImg.sh” script to create an image with 1 GB in size, with EXT4 filesystem and with label casper-rw.

$ sudo sh CreatePersistentImg.sh

Or,

$ sudo ./CreatePersistentImg.sh

You can also create a specific size image using -s flag like below. The following command will create image file with 4 GB in size.

$ sudo sh CreatePersistentImg.sh -s 2048

Or,

$ sudo ./CreatePersistentImg.sh -s 2048

Here, -s 2048 indicates the size of the image file in MB. You can increase or decrease the size as you wish. You can also choose different filesystem, for example xfs, like below:

$ sudo sh CreatePersistentImg.sh -s 2048 -t xfs

I am going to create an image file of size 4 GB in EXT filesystem, with label casper-rw.

$ sudo ./CreatePersistentImg.sh -s 4096

Sample output:

4096+0 records in 4096+0 records out 4294967296 bytes (4.3 GB, 4.0 GiB) copied, 55.1246 s, 77.9 MB/s mke2fs 1.45.5 (07-Jan-2020) Creating filesystem with 1048576 4k blocks and 262144 inodes Filesystem UUID: bdd96096-eab5-4806-a206-909d94e96b1e Superblock backups stored on blocks: 32768, 98304, 163840, 229376, 294912, 819200, 884736 Allocating group tables: done Writing inode tables: done Creating journal (16384 blocks): done Writing superblocks and filesystem accounting information: done

This command will create a file named “persistence.img” inside ventoy folder.

Verify if the image file is created or not using “ls” command:

$ ls -lh

total 4.1G drwxr-xr-x 2 sk sk 4.0K May 30 16:51 boot -rwxr--r-- 1 sk sk 1.5K May 30 16:51 CreatePersistentImg.sh -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 518 Jun 8 15:33 log.txt -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 4.0G Jun 8 17:12 persistence.img drwxrwxrwx 2 sk sk 4.0K Jun 8 15:28 tool drwxr-xr-x 2 sk sk 4.0K May 30 16:51 ventoy -rwxr--r-- 1 sk sk 1.2K May 30 16:51 Ventoy2Disk.sh

Now copy the persistence.img file to your Ventoy bootable USB drive.

Next create a folder called “ventoy” in your bootable USB drive and then create “ventoy.json” file inside this folder. Add the menu entries for your ISOs in the ventoy.json file.

I am going to configure persistence USB bootable support for Ubuntu 20.04, so I have added the following lines:

{ "persistence" : [ { "image": "/ubuntu-20.04-desktop-amd64.iso", "backend": "/persistence.img" } ] }

Make sure the ISO and persistence.img files are stored in the root of the USB drive. Also make sure the filenames and syntax are correct. If you missed a comma or curly bracket, the persistence support will not work. Save and close the file.

Now boot your system with the newly created USB bootable drive.

Choose Ubuntu 20.04 ISO for which you have added persistence support the from the boot menu:

You will then see another menu that you lets you to boot with or without persistence as shown in the following screenshot:

