How To Configure Apache Virtual Hosts In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

by · Published · Updated

Configure Apache Virtual Hosts In Ubuntu

Tags:

14 Responses

  1. Sean says:
    February 22, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Hope you cover enabling ssl via virtual hosts. I have 6 websites and all but one is working right. One works on port 80 but when I try https it goes to a different site. Any pointers?

    Reply
  2. Bruce says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    I would leave the default.conf enabled for when someone just enters the bare ip address and have it handle that case.

    Reply
  3. Ruben says:
    October 1, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    I saw this on a few sites but what do you do with the DNS now?
    Just point 2 domains to one ip? That did not work for me.

    Reply
  4. Leon says:
    October 21, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    I’ve been creating my VH folders in www and naming them for example, ostechnix.lan
    I’ve also been adding my $USER to www-data and then doing sudo chown -R $USER:www-data …
    Is this bad?

    Reply
  5. Larry C Robinson says:
    December 6, 2018 at 3:13 am

    I’m using Ubuntu 18.04 and have followed your direction but I can only get lrobin1.lan. I have gone over and over everything I still can not find out why I only get one.

    Reply
    • Scallywag says:
      May 24, 2019 at 5:48 am

      change the host file on your remote computer also to reflect the two hosts.
      192.168.225.22 ostechnix1.lan
      192.168.225.22 ostechnix2.lan
      in windows it is found in /windows/system32/drivers/etc/host.
      just open and add those same two lines. then you can access both by typing http://ostechnix1 (or 2) and hitting enter

      Reply
  6. Stan says:
    January 29, 2019 at 3:27 am

    What should be the permissions for new directories ?

    Reply
  7. Charles says:
    February 12, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    You should then install Certbot and enable SSL – The script will prompt you to set up SSL for each configured website.

    Reply
  8. simon says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Hi there,
    Thanks for sharing this post,
    is very helpful article.

    Reply
  9. ubi says:
    March 11, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    I’m new to terminal and coding how do you save the file after you Create demo web pages for each host? I add the then I cant save it.

    Reply
    • Tudor says:
      April 10, 2019 at 6:50 pm

      You can simply Ctrl + X (to exit the file) and it asks if you want to save it, so you press Y and it asks you what name do you want to give to that file, but you don’t want to change it so simply press enter.

      Reply
  10. amir says:
    June 20, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    Perfect

    Reply
  11. cheese kimbap says:
    July 5, 2019 at 10:34 am

    can i have multiple virtual host in 1 conf file?

    e.x.

    DocumentRoot /mnt/d/example/public
    ServerName example.com
    ServerAlias example.com

    Options Indexes FollowSymLinks
    AllowOverride All
    Require all granted

    DocumentRoot /mnt/d/example/public
    ServerName example.com
    ServerAlias example.com

    Options Indexes FollowSymLinks
    AllowOverride All
    Require all granted

    I currently getting a
    “Not found URL {/some route} on this server

    Apache/2.4.29 (Ubuntu) Server at example.com Port 80”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿