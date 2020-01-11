How To Compile And Run C, C++ Programs In Linux
This brief tutorial explains how to compile and run C/C++ programs in GNU/Linux operating system. If you’re a student or a new Linux user coming from Microsoft platform, then you might be wondering how to run the C or C++ programs in a Linux distribution. Because, compiling and running code in Linux platforms is little bit different than Windows. Let us get started, shall we?
Setup Development Environment
As you may already know, we need to install the necessary tools and compilers to run the code, right? Yes! Refer the following guide to install all development tools in your Linux box.
The development tools includes all necessary applications, such as GNU GCC C/C++ compilers, make, debuggers, man pages and others which are needed to compile and build new software, packages etc.
Also, there is a script named ‘manji’ that helps you to setup a complete environment in Ubuntu-based systems.
After installing the necessary development tools, verify them using any one of the following commands:
$ whereis gcc
$ which gcc
$ gcc -v
These commands will display the installation path and version of gcc compiler.
Compile And Run C, C++ Programs In Linux
First, let us see how to compile and run a simple program written in C language.
Compile And Run C Programs
Write your code/program in your favorite CLI/GUI editor.
I am going to write my C program using nano editor.
$ nano ostechnix.c
Note: You need to use extension .c for C programs or .cpp for C++ programs.
Copy/paste the following code:
#include <stdio.h>
int main()
{
printf("Welcome To OSTechNix!");
return 0;
}
Press Ctrl+O and Ctrl+X to save and quit the file.
To compile the program, run:
$ gcc ostechnix.c -o ostechnix
Or,
$ cc ostechnix.c -o ostechnix
If there are any syntax or semantic errors in your code/program, they will be displayed. You need to fix them first to proceed further. If there is no error then the compiler will successfully generate an executable file named ostechnix in the current working directory.
Finally, execute the program using command:
$ ./ostechnix
You will see an output like below:
Welcome To OSTechNix!
To compile multiple source files (Eg. source1 and source2) into executable, run:
$ gcc source1.c source2.c -o executable
To allow warnings, debug symbols in the output:
$ gcc source.c -Wall -Og -o executable
To compile the source code into Assembler instructions:
$ gcc -S source.c
To compile the source code without linking:
$ gcc -c source.c
The above command will create a executable called source.o.
If your program contains math functions:
$ gcc source.c -o executable -lm
For more details, refer the man pages.
$ man gcc
Compile And Run C++ Programs
Write your C++ program in any editor of your choice and save it with extension .cpp.
Here is a simple C++ program.
$ cat ostechnix.cpp
#include <iostream> int main() { std::cout << "Welcome To OSTechNix!" << std::endl; return 0; }
To compile this C++ program in Linux, simply run:
$ g++ ostechnix.cpp -o ostechnix
If there were no errors, you can run this C++ program under Linux using command:
$ ./ostechnix
Sample output would be:
Welcome To OSTechNix!
Alternatively, we can compile the above C++ program using “make” command like below.
$ make ostechnix
Did you notice? I didn’t use .cpp extension in the above command to compile the program. It is not necessary to use the extension to compile C++ programs using make command.
And run it using command:
$ ./ostechnix Welcome To OSTechNix!
For more details, refer man pages.
$ man g++
Hope this helps.
Thanks for stopping by!
