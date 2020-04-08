The other day we learned how to cd and ls in one command. Today we will see yet another cool Bash tip – cp or mv and cd in one command. Meaning – we are going to copy or move files/directories from one location to another and cd into the destination directory instantly. Of course we can do this with an one-liner command. For example, it is possible to copy or move files/directories to another directory and cd into the destination directory using command:

cp source destination && cd destination

Or,

mv source destination && cd destination

However, we are not going to do it now. We use a simple bash function to combine cp or mv command and cd command and run it as a single command. This trick should work on all Unix-like systems that supports BASH.

Bash Tips – How to cp or mv and cd in one command

Open your ~/.bashrc file in your favorite editor:

$ nano ~/.bashrc

Add the following lines at the end:

#cp and cd in one command cpcd (){ if [ -d "$2" ];then cp $1 $2 && cd $2 else cp $1 $2 fi } #mv and cd in one command mvcd (){ if [ -d "$2" ];then mv $1 $2 && cd $2 else mv $1 $2 fi }

Save and close the file. Run the following command to take effect the changes.

$ source ~/.bashrc

Now copy or move files/directories from one location to another and you will automatically be landed in the destination location.

Let us make some sample directories and files.

$ mkdir dir1 dir2

$ touch file1 file2

Now copy the file1 to dir1 using command:

$ cpcd file1 dir1

$ pwd /home/sk/dir1

As you see, the above command copies the file1 to dir1 and then automatically cd into the dir1 location.

Next move file2 to dir2 using command:

$ cd

$ mvcd file2 dir2

$ pwd /home/sk/dir2

This command copies file2 to dir2 and it automatically cd into the dir2 location.

Hope this helps.