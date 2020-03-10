5 Ways To Repeat Your Last Command In Linux

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

7 Responses

  1. ashley_101 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Thanks. Good information.
    However, it’s mentioned at the beginning that arrow UP key will work ON ALL. it doesn’t work for me. I get this : ^[

    Reply
  2. Tiago says:
    July 17, 2019 at 6:27 am

    thank you!

    Reply
  3. Fodil says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Many thanks

    Reply
  4. Leandro Cadete says:
    January 26, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Very cool!

    Reply
  5. Fabian says:
    March 10, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Thanks for the tip with the exclamation mark. A nice workflow is this:
    history | grep -i “bash”
    Output:
    […]
    1223 bash -c “sudo su”
    1360 nano ~/.bashrc
    1432 history | grep bash
    Then:
    !1360
    That executes “nano ~/.bashrc” again.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿