Different Ways To Generate A Strong Password In Linux

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

3 Responses

  1. 1985a says:
    November 24, 2016 at 11:50 pm

    another one

    openssl passwd -1 -salt xyz mypasswordhere

    Reply
  2. Mar says:
    September 27, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    Hello,
    thanks for your article.

    In the first example, the command should be “openssl rand -base64 14”.
    Since the syntax for openssl rand is “openssl rand [flags] num”.

    Reply
  3. sk says:
    September 28, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Thanks for pointing it out. I updated the guide with more methods now.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿