Timekpr – Control The Computer Usage Of User Accounts

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

3 Responses

  1. Zeeshan Hasan says:
    April 6, 2018 at 4:14 am

    I hope it gets updated for ubuntu 18.04 which will be released in a few days. As far as I recall it only worked with unity UI before. Ubuntu 18.04 will run Gnome instead.

    Reply
  2. Graham says:
    April 5, 2020 at 11:20 am

    It would seem that the developer has updated the name of the package to install.

    Reply
    • sk says:
      April 5, 2020 at 12:12 pm

      Yes, he is keep renaming the app. It was first known as Timekpr, and then Timekpr-revived. Now it is Timekpr-nExT. Don’t know why the developer is renaming the project.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿