MapSCII – The World Map In Your Terminal

Today, I stumbled upon an interesting command line utility. The World map in your Terminal! Yes, It is pretty nice project. Say hello to MapSCII, a Braille and ASCII world map renderer for your xterm-compatible terminals. It supports GNU/Linux, Mac OS, and Windows. I thought that it is just another petty project hosted on GitHub. But I was wrong! It is really impressive what they did there. We can use our mouse pointer to drag and zoom in and out a location anywhere in the world map. The other included notable features are;

Discover Point-of-Interests around any given location;

Highly customizable layer styling with Mapbox Styles support;

Connect to any public or private vector tile server;

Or just use the supplied and optimized OSM2VectorTiles based one;

Work offline and discover local VectorTile/MBTiles;

Compatible with most Linux and OSX terminals;

Highly optimized algorithms for a smooth experience.

MapSCII uses OpenStreetMap to collect the data.

How To Display the World Map in your Terminal using MapSCII

To open the map, just run the following command from your Terminal:

$ telnet mapscii.me

Here is the World map from my Terminal.

Cool, yeah?

Press c to switch to block character mode:

Type c again to switch back to the previous format.

Navigate Maps in MapSCII

To scroll around the map, use arrow keys up, down, left, right. Alternatively use h, j, k, l keys from the keyboard to scroll the map. To zoom in/out a location, use a and z keys. Also, you can use the scroll wheel of your mouse to zoom in or out. To quit the map, press q.

Here is a quick visual demo:

Like I already said, don’t think it is just a simple project. It is awesome and a well made project.

Here are a few more sample screenshots:

I can be able to zoom to view the states in my country (India).

And the districts in a state (Tamilnadu):

Even the Taluks and the towns in a district:

And, the place where I completed my high school education.

Even though my home town is just a smallest urban city in India, MapSCII displayed it accurately.

Install MapSCII locally In Linux

Liked it? Great! You can host MapSCII on your own system.

Make sure you have installed Node.js on your system. If not, refer the following link.

Then, run the following command to install it.

$ sudo npm install -g mapscii

MapSCII is also available as snap. You can install MapSCII on any Linux distributions that supports Snapd using command:

$ sudo snap install mapscii

After installing MapSCII, launch it by running the following command:

$ mapscii

Have fun!

Resource: