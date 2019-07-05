How to Install Oracle VirtualBox On Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS Headless Server

by · Published · Updated

Install Oracle VirtualBox On Ubuntu 18.04 LTS server

Tags:

33 Responses

  1. Gianni Franceschinis says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:26 am

    Hello,
    This is a great guide.
    Thanks so much!!!

    Reply
  2. Daryl Lee says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Nice work. But when I browse to phpvirtualbox and log in, I get a failure to connect to “http://127.0.0.1:18083/”. Any idea what that’s all about? The userid/pwd is correct

    Reply
    • Vinicius Zanellato says:
      October 26, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      For me too. Did you fixed?

      Reply
      • Bart Cockheyt says:
        November 19, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        Change 127.0.0.1 to your actual servers ip adress on line 16 in sudo nano /var/www/html/phpvirtualbox/config.php
        Then restart the services.

        Reply
    • Peter says:
      April 18, 2019 at 12:20 am

      Had the same problem here, running VBox 5.2.28 and phpvirtualbox 5.2.1

      Changing 127.0.0.1 to the actual IP did not change an thing. Why should it? They are both pointing to the same machine.

      The command vboxwebsrv -H 127.0.0.1.php told me that VBox could not access the folder .config in my home. Checking this showed that both .config and .local were owned by root, possibly to an unnecessary sudo while installing.

      chown fixed the whole thing 🙂

      Reply
  3. Chuck Razalas says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Great tutorial but like every other time I have tried I get the same issue about failure to connect to “http://127.0.0.1:18083/” and I have changed the IP and I have changed the usernames and I have made sure to allow the port 18083 and no matter what I do it NEVER works. I have tried on CentOS 7 and now Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and same issue every single time no matter what tutorial I try. I followed this guide to a “T” and same as all the rest. Why is this so complicated and why does it NEVER work?

    Reply
    • Chuck Razalas says:
      November 24, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      Ok never mind. I finally got it to work. I didn’t change the 127.0.0.1 this time and most importantly, I made sure I did all the steps with the correct User this time. So overall your tutorial was 100% dead on I just didn’t follow the users clause so that was on me. Thanks so much for providing a tutorial that was easy to follow and that actually worked for me.

      Reply
  4. Chuck Razalas says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Quick question SK. Ok so I have everything working perfectly and I did end up having to change the IP to my actual server IP after all. I can login to the PHP Virtual box login and I can see the VM I created and it’s running and all is well except one problem. I can only see it in the console screen and I cannot access the VM from a web browser. My VM is Univention Corporate Server and again I can see it running in the Console but I need to access the Univention Portal from a web browser and not the Virtual Box console. How can I see a VM I create from the outside? No matter what I do I just can’t access it. Thanks in advance.

    Reply
    • SK says:
      November 28, 2017 at 12:19 pm

      If both systems (VM and the host) are in the same network, you can access it from the web browser. Check the network settings of your VM and make sure you have selected the “Bridged network” option. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/c7dfe4ff585e8150a3dd24b0bcf1fd317cc89dd4af5d06cca3f8b74e4689a4c3.png

      Reply
      • Chuck Razalas says:
        November 28, 2017 at 11:27 pm

        One problem with that SK. My hosting company 1&1 doesn’t allow Bridging, go figure right? So what I have tried is using adapter 1 as Host Only and adapter 2 as Nat but no luck. I even tried port forwarding from my server ip to 192.168.56.1 and still no luck. Also tried adding the following command in IP Tables: iptables -t nat -A PREROUTING -p tcp -d my.server.ip –dport 80 -j DNAT –to-destination 192.168.56.1:80 and also no luck. I have tried with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and now trying again with CentOS 7 as the base. The VirtualBox install process goes off without a hitch. I am then trying to install Univention Corporate Server as a VM in VirtualBox and it installs but always says it could not set a default route and makes me manually enter my netwwork details. I input my server ip, then the submask comes up and it’s different than what the host server submask actually is. I change it to what it is on the actual host server, then when Gateway comes up I try what my hosting company says the host Gateway IP is and always get an error saying it’s unreachable. I then try again with the auto defaults that pop up and again nothing. I’m so frustrated with this at this point. Any other ideas?

        Reply
        • SK says:
          November 29, 2017 at 11:44 am

          Hello Chuck, enabling bridge network on VM has nothing to do with hosting provider as far as I know. Because, you’re enabling it on your VM, not in the host system. The VM (The univention server) should be reachable in-order to access it from a remote system. I am not a expert in networking. I don’t know how to do it. My apologies.

          Reply
  5. Lucien Bunel says:
    August 30, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Hello !
    I just switched from Ubuntu server 16.04 LTS to Ubuntu server 18.04 LTS
    and I lost my PhPvirtualbox … so I did your tutorial like I did for 16.04, but the Apache2 does not want to start?
    root @ proliant: ~ # journalctl -xe
    – Support: http://www.ubuntu.com/support

    – The vboxdrv.service unit (unit) has completed its startup, with the RESU result
    Aug 30 10:58:40 proliant systemd [1]: Starting The Apache HTTP Server …
    – Subject: The unit (unit) apache2.service started to start
    – Defined-By: systemd
    – Support: http://www.ubuntu.com/support

    – The unit (unit) apache2.service started to start.
    Aug 30 10:58:40 proliant apachectl [5348]: (98) Address already in use: AH00072:
    Aug 30 10:58:40 proliant apachectl [5348]: (98) Address already in use: AH00072:
    Aug 30 10:58:40 proliant apachectl [5348]: no listening sockets available, shutt
    Aug 30 10:58:40 proliant apachectl [5348]: AH00015: Unable to open logs
    Aug 30 10:58:40 proliant apachectl [5348]: Action ‘start’ failed.
    Aug 30 10:58:40 proliant apachectl [5348]: The Apache error log
    Aug 30 10:58:40 proliant systemd [1]: apache2.service: Control process exited, c
    Aug 30 10:58:40 proliant systemd [1]: apache2.service: Failed with result ‘exit-
    Aug 30 10:58:40 proliant systemd [1]: Failed to start The Apache HTTP Server.
    – Subject: The unit (unit) apache2.service failed
    – Defined-By: systemd
    – Support: http://www.ubuntu.com/support

    – The unit (unit) apache2.service failed, with result RESULT.
    proliant root @: ~ #
    do you have an idea ?
    Thanks part ahead
    cordially

    Reply
  6. Lucien Bunel says:
    September 1, 2018 at 3:31 am

    hello it works now after installing
    soap extension

    Reply
  7. Tanvir says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Thank you .
    it worked fine

    Reply
  8. Gary Cuppett says:
    November 6, 2018 at 3:34 am

    Are these instructions complete and working for Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS ???

    Reply
  9. John Anderson says:
    November 8, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Just as a note, I was not able to install until I enabled the Canonical universe libraries too.

    Reply
  10. Shaly says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    It fails to install virtualbox package expecting few libraries as dependencies – and those libraries are not available as packages from the default repo’s from what I’m seeing. Is that die to the canonical universe libraries?

    Reply
  11. Jens G says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Thanks for this. But I get:

    The following packages have unmet dependencies:
    virtualbox-5.2 : Depends: libqt5x11extras5 (>= 5.6.0) but it is not installable
    Recommends: libsdl-ttf2.0-0 but it is not installable
    Recommends: pdf-viewer

    When running sudo apt install virtualbox-5.2

    Any ideas?

    Reply
  12. Robin van Ruitenbeek says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Hmm.. everything seems to be working but when i try to login it says:

    Exception Object
    (
    [message:protected] => DTD are not supported by SOAP (http://35.204.173.90:80/)
    [string:Exception:private] =>
    [code:protected] => 64
    [file:protected] => /var/www/html/phpvirtualbox/endpoints/api.php
    [line:protected] => 134
    [trace:Exception:private] => Array
    (
    )

    [previous:Exception:private] =>
    )

    Reply
  13. greg says:
    December 7, 2018 at 7:23 am

    i make it work try this
    vboxwebsrv -H 127.0.0.1

    Reply
  14. Toby says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Your instructions are on the mark! Much gratitude!

    Reply
  15. germanguy32 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 4:27 am

    BEST VBOX TUTORIAL ON WEB!!!
    Oracle Homepage looses against you!
    after a short periode reading on your site, it can be seen: there’s a checker on work! good to know…
    Thx man.
    ..it can be soo easy—

    Reply
  16. Ben says:
    February 22, 2019 at 7:21 am

    Brilliant guide, thankyou!

    Just a heads up on Ubuntu server 18.04 I couldn’t for the life of me get virtualbox to run until I disabled secureboot, followed these instructions to do it : https://wiki.ubuntu.com/UEFI/SecureBoot/DKMS

    Reply
  17. jfgvtyfyu says:
    February 22, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    Exception Object
    (
    [message:protected] => Could not connect to host (http://127.0.0.1:18083/)
    [string:Exception:private] =>
    [code:protected] => 64
    [file:protected] => /var/www/html/phpvirtualbox/endpoints/api.php
    [line:protected] => 134
    [trace:Exception:private] => Array
    (
    )

    [previous:Exception:private] =>
    )

    ● vboxweb-service.service
    Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/virtualbox/vboxweb-service.sh; enabled; vendor prese
    Active: active (exited) since Fri 2019-02-22 18:10:56 UTC; 1min 17s ago
    Process: 12659 ExecStop=/usr/lib/virtualbox/vboxweb-service.sh stop (code=exit
    Process: 12667 ExecStart=/usr/lib/virtualbox/vboxweb-service.sh start (code=ex

    févr. 22 18:10:56 ns3311288 systemd[1]: Starting vboxweb-service.service…
    févr. 22 18:10:56 ns3311288 systemd[1]: Started vboxweb-service.service.
    lines 1-8/8 (END)…skipping…
    ● vboxweb-service.service
    Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/virtualbox/vboxweb-service.sh; enabled; vendor preset: enabled)
    Active: active (exited) since Fri 2019-02-22 18:10:56 UTC; 1min 17s ago
    Process: 12659 ExecStop=/usr/lib/virtualbox/vboxweb-service.sh stop (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS)
    Process: 12667 ExecStart=/usr/lib/virtualbox/vboxweb-service.sh start (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS)

    févr. 22 18:10:56 ns3311288 systemd[1]: Starting vboxweb-service.service…
    févr. 22 18:10:56 ns3311288 systemd[1]: Started vboxweb-service.service.

    service starting work login

    user admin
    password admin

    not work please solve

    Reply
  18. jfgvtyfyu says:
    February 22, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    ok service not corect start

    juste restart use full command line

    /usr/lib/virtualbox/vboxweb-service.sh stop

    /usr/lib/virtualbox/vboxweb-service.sh start

    and working please update your tutorial

    for add this command

    Reply
  19. YADIR HERNANDEZ BATISTA says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    Based on you tutorial I automated the installation and config, also updated the phpvirtualbox to latest and VirtualBox too. Anyone can use this script in terminal copy and execute this –> bash <(curl -sS https://raw.githubusercontent.com/adryo/scripts/develop/setup/macos-vm.sh) installVBoxClient –logon-password 'The current user's password'.

    The –logon-password is to install and configure the vbox 6.0 and phpvirtualbox 5.2-1 unattended.

    After installation remember to change the admin/admin credentials.

    Give it a try.

    Reply
  20. Eric Marcus says:
    March 27, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Hi, sorry, I didn’t understand the last steps:

    If you want to allow https traffic, but only http (80) traffic, run:

    $ sudo ufw app info “Apache”

    ??? This is just a repeat of a previous step for ufw info, it doesn’t modify the ufw rules?

    Otherwise, thanks!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿