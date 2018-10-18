Install Kali Linux Tools Using Katoolin In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

This tutorial walk you through installing Kali Linux Tools using Katoolin in Ubuntu. For those who don’t know, Katoolin is a Python script which is used to install all Kali Linux tools at once or manually one by one. Kali Linux has more than 300 penetration testing tools. Instead of installing all tools, you can install only selective tools of your choice in your Linux box using Katoolin. If you ever wanted to try the Kali Linux tools on Ubuntu or any other DEB based systems, you should give Katoolin a try. It will add Kali Linux repositories in your Ubuntu system, so that you can either install all pentesting tools at once or install only what is necessary. Katoolin is completely free, open source and is officially tested on Debian based systems.

Installing Katoolin in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

I have tested Katoolin in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS server edition. However, It should work on other Ubuntu versions and derivatives.

Make sure you have installed the following prerequisites in your Ubuntu system.

Python 2.7.

Git.

These packages are available in the default repositories of Ubuntu, so you can install them using apt package manager.

$ sudo apt-get install python git

Also, make sure you have enabled [universe] repository.

$ sudo add-apt-repository universe

Here is my test machine details:

Well, we have everything in place. After installing the prerequisites, install Katoolin as shown below:

$ git clone https://github.com/LionSec/katoolin.git

The above command will clone the katoolin repository in a folder named “katoolin” your current working directory.

Next, copy the Katoolin binary to your path, for example /usr/bin/, as shown below.

$ sudo cp katoolin/katoolin.py /usr/bin/katoolin

Finally, make Katoolin binary file as executable:

$ sudo chmod +x /usr/bin/katoolin

We have now installed Katoolin. Let us go ahead and see how to use it.

Install Kali Linux Tools Using Katoolin

All commands should be run as root user or with sudo privileges.

To launch Katoolin, run the following command:

$ sudo katoolin

This is how katoolin command line interface looks like.

$$ |$$ / $$$$$$\ $$$$$$\ $$$$$$\ $$$$$$\ $$ |$$\ $$$$$$$\ $$$$$ / \____$$\ \_$$ _| $$ __$$\ $$ __$$\ $$ |$$ |$$ __$$\ $$ $$< $$$$$$$ | Kali linux tools installer |$$ |$$ |$$ | $$ | $$ |\$$\ $$ __$$ | $$ |$$\ $$ | $$ |$$ | $$ |$$ |$$ |$$ | $$ | $$ | \$$\ \$$$$$$$ | \$$$$ |\$$$$$$ |\$$$$$$ |$$ |$$ |$$ | $$ | \__| \__| \_______| \____/ \______/ \______/ \__|\__|\__| \__| V1.1 + -- -- +=[ Author: LionSec | Homepage: www.lionsec.net + -- -- +=[ 331 Tools [W] Before updating your system , please remove all Kali-linux repositories to avoid any kind of problem . 1) Add Kali repositories & Update 2) View Categories 3) Install classicmenu indicator 4) Install Kali menu 5) Help kat >

As you see above, Katoolin main interface has four options. Enter the number to open the respective sub-menu. Let us see one by one.

1. Add Kali repositories & update

This option will let you to add the kali Linux repositories to your Linux system. To do so, type 1 (Number 1) to add the repositories.

1) Add Kali repositories & Update 2) View Categories 3) Install classicmenu indicator 4) Install Kali menu 5) Help kat > 1

A sub-menu will open. Again, type 1 to add the Kali-linux repositories.

1) Add kali linux repositories 2) Update 3) Remove all kali linux repositories 4) View the contents of sources.list file What do you want to do ?> 1

Then, type 2 to update the repositories:

1) Add kali linux repositories 2) Update 3) Remove all kali linux repositories 4) View the contents of sources.list file What do you want to do ?> 2

Type 3 to if you want to remove the added kali-linux repositories, and type 4 to view the contents of sources.list file.

To go back to the previous menu, type back and press ENTER.

What do you want to do ?> back 1) Add Kali repositories & Update 2) View Categories 3) Install classicmenu indicator 4) Install Kali menu 5) Help kat >

To go back to the main menu, type gohome and hit ENTER.

kat > gohome 1) Add Kali repositories & Update 2) View Categories 3) Install classicmenu indicator 4) Install Kali menu 5) Help kat >

2. Categories

To view all the list of available categories, type 2 from the main menu.

kat > 2 **************************** All Categories ***************************** 1) Information Gathering 8) Exploitation Tools 2) Vulnerability Analysis 9) Forensics Tools 3) Wireless Attacks 10) Stress Testing 4) Web Applications 11) Password Attacks 5) Sniffing & Spoofing 12) Reverse Engineering 6) Maintaining Access 13) Hardware Hacking 7) Reporting Tools 14) Extra 0) All Select a category or press (0) to install all Kali linux tools .

As you see in the above output, there are 14 categories are available. You can either install all of them at once, or install any specific category by entering the respective category number.

To install all kali Linux tools, type 0 (zero) and press ENTER key. This will install all tools. It will take a while depending upon the Internet speed. Also, make sure you have sufficient space available in your hard drive. Installing all Kali Linux might consume a lot of disk space.

If you don’t all tools, just install only what you want to use. Say for example, to install tools under category Exploitation tools, type 8 and press ENTER. It will display a sub menu and list all available packages in this category. You can install all tools in that category by typing 0 (zero), or type any specific number to install the particular tool under the Exploitation tools category.

kat > 8 =+[ Exploitation Tools 1) Armitage 2) Backdoor Factory 3) BeEF 4) cisco-auditing-tool 5) cisco-global-exploiter 6) cisco-ocs 7) cisco-torch 8) commix 9) crackle 10) jboss-autopwn 11) Linux Exploit Suggester 12) Maltego Teeth 13) SET 14) ShellNoob 15) sqlmap 16) THC-IPV6 17) Yersinia 0) Install all Exploitation Tools Insert the number of the tool to install it . kat >

To go back to previous menu, type back, and to go back to main menu, type gohome.

3. Install ClassicMenu indicator

ClassicMenu Indicator is a notification area applet for the top panel of Ubuntu desktop environment. It provides a simple way to get a classic GNOME-style application menu for those who prefer this over the Unity dash menu. Like the classic GNOME menu, it includes Wine games and applications if you have those installed.

To install it, type 3 and press ENTER and then type y to confirm and install it.

4. Install Kali menu

To install Kali Menu, type 4 and type y to confirm the installation.

Once you done with Katoolin, press ‘Ctrl + C’ to exit from it.

kat > ^CShutdown requested...Goodbye...

And, that’s all. As you can see, Katoolin is very easy and straight forward tool that provides an easy way to install Kali Linux tools in your Ubuntu Linux box. You don’t always need Kali Linux to try all forensics, penetration and security testing tools. Katoolin will do it for you in any DEB-based Linux systems easily. Give it a try, you won’t be disappointed.

I tested this guide on latest Ubuntu 18.04 LTS server and it worked well as described above. If you have any questions/problems, please look into the comment section below. Some of our readers have posted solutions for various problems they have encountered while testing Katoolin. If you still can’t find a solution, please post a new comment or file an issue in the official GitHub page.

