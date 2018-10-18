Install Kali Linux Tools Using Katoolin In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
This tutorial walk you through installing Kali Linux Tools using Katoolin in Ubuntu. For those who don’t know, Katoolin is a Python script which is used to install all Kali Linux tools at once or manually one by one. Kali Linux has more than 300 penetration testing tools. Instead of installing all tools, you can install only selective tools of your choice in your Linux box using Katoolin. If you ever wanted to try the Kali Linux tools on Ubuntu or any other DEB based systems, you should give Katoolin a try. It will add Kali Linux repositories in your Ubuntu system, so that you can either install all pentesting tools at once or install only what is necessary. Katoolin is completely free, open source and is officially tested on Debian based systems.
Installing Katoolin in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
I have tested Katoolin in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS server edition. However, It should work on other Ubuntu versions and derivatives.
Make sure you have installed the following prerequisites in your Ubuntu system.
- Python 2.7.
- Git.
These packages are available in the default repositories of Ubuntu, so you can install them using apt package manager.
$ sudo apt-get install python git
Also, make sure you have enabled [universe] repository.
$ sudo add-apt-repository universe
Here is my test machine details:
Well, we have everything in place. After installing the prerequisites, install Katoolin as shown below:
$ git clone https://github.com/LionSec/katoolin.git
The above command will clone the katoolin repository in a folder named “katoolin” your current working directory.
Next, copy the Katoolin binary to your path, for example /usr/bin/, as shown below.
$ sudo cp katoolin/katoolin.py /usr/bin/katoolin
Finally, make Katoolin binary file as executable:
$ sudo chmod +x /usr/bin/katoolin
We have now installed Katoolin. Let us go ahead and see how to use it.
Install Kali Linux Tools Using Katoolin
All commands should be run as root user or with sudo privileges.
To launch Katoolin, run the following command:
$ sudo katoolin
This is how katoolin command line interface looks like.
$$ |$$ / $$$$$$\ $$$$$$\ $$$$$$\ $$$$$$\ $$ |$$\ $$$$$$$\ $$$$$ / \____$$\ \_$$ _| $$ __$$\ $$ __$$\ $$ |$$ |$$ __$$\ $$ $$< $$$$$$$ | Kali linux tools installer |$$ |$$ |$$ | $$ | $$ |\$$\ $$ __$$ | $$ |$$\ $$ | $$ |$$ | $$ |$$ |$$ |$$ | $$ | $$ | \$$\ \$$$$$$$ | \$$$$ |\$$$$$$ |\$$$$$$ |$$ |$$ |$$ | $$ | \__| \__| \_______| \____/ \______/ \______/ \__|\__|\__| \__| V1.1 + -- -- +=[ Author: LionSec | Homepage: www.lionsec.net + -- -- +=[ 331 Tools [W] Before updating your system , please remove all Kali-linux repositories to avoid any kind of problem . 1) Add Kali repositories & Update 2) View Categories 3) Install classicmenu indicator 4) Install Kali menu 5) Help kat >
As you see above, Katoolin main interface has four options. Enter the number to open the respective sub-menu. Let us see one by one.
1. Add Kali repositories & update
This option will let you to add the kali Linux repositories to your Linux system. To do so, type 1 (Number 1) to add the repositories.
1) Add Kali repositories & Update 2) View Categories 3) Install classicmenu indicator 4) Install Kali menu 5) Help kat > 1
A sub-menu will open. Again, type 1 to add the Kali-linux repositories.
1) Add kali linux repositories 2) Update 3) Remove all kali linux repositories 4) View the contents of sources.list file What do you want to do ?> 1
Then, type 2 to update the repositories:
1) Add kali linux repositories 2) Update 3) Remove all kali linux repositories 4) View the contents of sources.list file What do you want to do ?> 2
Type 3 to if you want to remove the added kali-linux repositories, and type 4 to view the contents of sources.list file.
To go back to the previous menu, type back and press ENTER.
What do you want to do ?> back 1) Add Kali repositories & Update 2) View Categories 3) Install classicmenu indicator 4) Install Kali menu 5) Help kat >
To go back to the main menu, type gohome and hit ENTER.
kat > gohome 1) Add Kali repositories & Update 2) View Categories 3) Install classicmenu indicator 4) Install Kali menu 5) Help kat >
2. Categories
To view all the list of available categories, type 2 from the main menu.
kat > 2 **************************** All Categories ***************************** 1) Information Gathering 8) Exploitation Tools 2) Vulnerability Analysis 9) Forensics Tools 3) Wireless Attacks 10) Stress Testing 4) Web Applications 11) Password Attacks 5) Sniffing & Spoofing 12) Reverse Engineering 6) Maintaining Access 13) Hardware Hacking 7) Reporting Tools 14) Extra 0) All Select a category or press (0) to install all Kali linux tools .
As you see in the above output, there are 14 categories are available. You can either install all of them at once, or install any specific category by entering the respective category number.
To install all kali Linux tools, type 0 (zero) and press ENTER key. This will install all tools. It will take a while depending upon the Internet speed. Also, make sure you have sufficient space available in your hard drive. Installing all Kali Linux might consume a lot of disk space.
If you don’t all tools, just install only what you want to use. Say for example, to install tools under category Exploitation tools, type 8 and press ENTER. It will display a sub menu and list all available packages in this category. You can install all tools in that category by typing 0 (zero), or type any specific number to install the particular tool under the Exploitation tools category.
kat > 8 =+[ Exploitation Tools 1) Armitage 2) Backdoor Factory 3) BeEF 4) cisco-auditing-tool 5) cisco-global-exploiter 6) cisco-ocs 7) cisco-torch 8) commix 9) crackle 10) jboss-autopwn 11) Linux Exploit Suggester 12) Maltego Teeth 13) SET 14) ShellNoob 15) sqlmap 16) THC-IPV6 17) Yersinia 0) Install all Exploitation Tools Insert the number of the tool to install it . kat >
To go back to previous menu, type back, and to go back to main menu, type gohome.
3. Install ClassicMenu indicator
ClassicMenu Indicator is a notification area applet for the top panel of Ubuntu desktop environment. It provides a simple way to get a classic GNOME-style application menu for those who prefer this over the Unity dash menu. Like the classic GNOME menu, it includes Wine games and applications if you have those installed.
To install it, type 3 and press ENTER and then type y to confirm and install it.
4. Install Kali menu
To install Kali Menu, type 4 and type y to confirm the installation.
Once you done with Katoolin, press ‘Ctrl + C’ to exit from it.
kat > ^CShutdown requested...Goodbye...
And, that’s all. As you can see, Katoolin is very easy and straight forward tool that provides an easy way to install Kali Linux tools in your Ubuntu Linux box. You don’t always need Kali Linux to try all forensics, penetration and security testing tools. Katoolin will do it for you in any DEB-based Linux systems easily. Give it a try, you won’t be disappointed.
I tested this guide on latest Ubuntu 18.04 LTS server and it worked well as described above. If you have any questions/problems, please look into the comment section below. Some of our readers have posted solutions for various problems they have encountered while testing Katoolin. If you still can’t find a solution, please post a new comment or file an issue in the official GitHub page.
While instructions for other than apt-get based distros are presented, implying this script will work for them, the katoolin.py script has ONLY apt commands coded.
Not a very good article
You’re completely right. It’s my mistake. I have updated the guide now. Thanks for pointing it out. Much appreciated!.
It will be available for macOS?
No. It is only for apt-get based systems.
Works great i like it, tho may i ask i hope it doesn’t crash the OS after installations of the tools ?
As far as I tested it, It didn’t crash any existing tools/applications.
Yeah have tested it and it works smoothly thanks.
Stops me from installing all , because it says it can’t find w3af source. And even when I install w3af I still get the message.
Please update the source for w3af.
Thank you
https://github.com/LionSec/katoolin/issues/73
everytime I run the git clone and cp line it says that the directory already exists and is not an empty directory but when I try to run the chmod line it says no such file or directory. When I try to run the program itself it says katoolin: command not found. I am running Ubuntu 18.04 and I have come to realize their is alot of things that does not work in Ubuntu 18.04.
I tested it today on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS server and it works just fine as described. Please update your Ubuntu system, make sure you have installed Python 2.7 and try to install Katoolin. I hope it will work.
you didn’t run the git clone with sudo privilages, you will have to rm -r the directory and rerun into with the sudo before git clone
rm is the remove command how malicious kent
Hey there, great article! I’m running into an issue where anytime I select the option to Add kali linux repositories, I receive the following error:
gpg: keyserver receive failed: no data
The following solution worked for me :
I went with the option of checking my dns settings and added my local dns server ‘nameserver 1.1.1.1’ and google’s ‘nameserver 8.8.8.8’. Then restart your system.
Hi, I can’t install all kali linux tools. When i am trying to install all tolls there appears 4 Errors.
E: Unable to locate package vega
E: Package ‘w3af’ has no installation canditate
E: Unable to locate package http-tunnel
E: Unable to locate package magictree
If you use Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, enable universe repository and try again.
I am using Ubuntu 16.04 and try to install all the kali tools I get these error
E: unable to locate package acccheck
E: unable to locate package Vega
E: unable to locate package http-tunnel
E: unable to locate package magictree
Yet I updated my sources.list any solution for this will be appreciated.
Hi, i`m using ubuntu 18.04, I did all this successfully, and installed the aplications, how can I start the kali linux with all app I installed with the vmware?
I have followed your instructions for installing Katoolin . I am using Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS. I execute the command sudo katoolin and then ask it to add the repositories and then update. It doesn’t appear to update the repository with Kali sources. I added the kali repositories manually to the sources.list. This was the result when I updated –Err:5 http://kali.download/kali kali-rolling InRelease
The following signatures couldn’t be verified because the public key is not available: NO_PUBKEY ED444FF07D8D0BF6
Has Kali’s repositories changed or are they not available anymore?
Please try this and let us know if it works. I will update the guide accordingly. https://superuser.com/questions/1292178/error-after-running-kali-linux-update-command
This worked for me
https://github.com/LionSec/katoolin/issues/178
(Which is similar to the answer below)
Thanks for your update.
Hi – retested using link provided to put in command on Ubuntu 18.04 —
wget -q -O – https://archive.kali.org/archive-key.asc | apt-key add
Then I add (option 1) and then update (2) — I can then install without error E: Unable to locate package vega
Thanks
Hi,
running the command give the error
“This command can only be used by root”
even with sudo.
In addition to the ‘package Vega’ error I have also:
E: Unable to locate package vega
E: Package ‘w3af’ has no installation candidate
E: Unable to locate package http-tunnel
E: Unable to locate package magictree
E: Unable to locate package iphone-backup-analyzer
E: Unable to locate package multiforcer
E: Unable to locate package rainbowcrack
Thanks for an advise
Hey Andrea,
Are you running on windows? Using the Ubuntu system? Sudo works for most things, but it wants you to be the root user to do this.
You can do this by either `wmic` on the windows command line or you can use `su -` for bash. I’m way more proficient with unix/linix systems so I always use the `su -` (also, it’ll prompt you for your root user password this way).
Hopefully this helps…
Hello everyone !
I successfully installed katoolin on Ubuntu 18.04. But now I can’t update ans upgrade Ubuntu. Help me please. Thanks!