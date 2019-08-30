Converseen – A Simple Graphical Batch Image Converter And Resizer
Converseen is a free, cross-platform and opensource batch image processor written in C++ with Qt5 libraries. It allows us to convert, compress, resize, rotate and flip one or multiple images with a few mouse clicks! Converseen relies on ImageMagick for image processing. It supports 100s of image formats including popular formats such as DPX, EXR, GIF, JPEG, JPEG-2000, PDF, PhotoCD, PNG, Postscript, SVG, TIFF and more. Conversion is not just an image converter, it can also convert an entire PDF file into bunch of images.
Install Converseen
Converseen is available in the default repositories of most Linux distributions.
On Arch Linux and its variants, install Converseen using Pacman like below:
$ sudo pacman -S converseen
On Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint:
$ sudo apt install converseen
Make sure you have enabled [Universe] repository on Ubuntu and its derivatives before installing Converseen.
Universe can be enabled using command:
$ sudo add-apt-repository universe
On Fedora:
$ sudo dnf install converseen
On openSUSE:
$ sudo zypper install converseen
Usage
Once installed, launch Converseen from Dahs or Menu.
Here is how the default interface of the Converseen looks like:
As you can see, Converseen main interface is pretty simple and mostly self-explanatory.
Convert Images
Click on “Open Images” or “Add Images” on the tool bar and choose one or more images. Select your preferred output format from the “Conversion Formats” drop-down box and click Convert button in the tool bar. It’s that simple!
By default, the converted images will be stored in your $HOME folder. However, you can change the output directory to save the converted images from the Actions panel on the left.
Compress Images
Add the images you want to compress, choose the output image format and click on Image settings button below the Conversion Formats drop-down box and finally choose the compression level.
Just adjust the slider back and forth to increase or decrease the compression level.
Suggested read:
Resize Images
Converseen allows you to resize the images as you wish. To do so, choose the image(s) you want to resize and set your desired image dimensions in the Dimensions tab from the Actions panel on the left. You can also change the image resolution as per your requirement.
Rotate And Flip images
Using Converseen, we can easily rotate images in 90, 180 degrees and flip images horizontally or vertically. To rotate or flip an image, go to Rotate and flip section in the Actions Panel.
That’s it. If you’re looking for a simple, yet full-featured GUI image processor, Conversion is worth trying! For more details, refer Converseen project links given below.
Resource:
Thanks for stopping by!
Help us to help you:
- Subscribe to our Email Newsletter : Sign Up Now
- Support OSTechNix : Donate Via PayPal
- Download free E-Books and Videos : OSTechNix on TradePub
- Connect with us: Reddit | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | RSS feeds
Have a Good day!!