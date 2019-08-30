Converseen – A Simple Graphical Batch Image Converter And Resizer

Converseen is a free, cross-platform and opensource batch image processor written in C++ with Qt5 libraries. It allows us to convert, compress, resize, rotate and flip one or multiple images with a few mouse clicks! Converseen relies on ImageMagick for image processing. It supports 100s of image formats including popular formats such as DPX, EXR, GIF, JPEG, JPEG-2000, PDF, PhotoCD, PNG, Postscript, SVG, TIFF and more. Conversion is not just an image converter, it can also convert an entire PDF file into bunch of images.

Install Converseen

Converseen is available in the default repositories of most Linux distributions.

On Arch Linux and its variants, install Converseen using Pacman like below:

$ sudo pacman -S converseen

On Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint:

$ sudo apt install converseen

Make sure you have enabled [Universe] repository on Ubuntu and its derivatives before installing Converseen.

Universe can be enabled using command:

$ sudo add-apt-repository universe

On Fedora:

$ sudo dnf install converseen

On openSUSE:

$ sudo zypper install converseen