A Collection Of Useful BASH Scripts For Heavy Commandline Users

by · Published · Updated

A Collection Of Useful BASH Scripts

Tags:

4 Responses

  1. Nope says:
    July 14, 2017 at 3:28 am

    Hi, thank you for the useful scripts, I’m currently using the ytview one. Just a little suggestion from me, it would be better if you could show the channel name & duration of the video too when searching for one, so the search result would look like this: [ChannelName] – [VideoTitle] – [VideoDuration]

    Reply
  2. seth says:
    December 22, 2018 at 3:56 am

    These are awesome scripts! Thanks! I have no problem running them anywhere on my Ubuntu machine, (I wanna say I didn’t even have to edit my $PATH, just started typing the commands and they worked), but when I downloaded them onto my mac via my bash terminal, for example I can only get the commands to run if I go into that script’s directory in this case geo and use the ./geo command.

    Reply
  3. KC says:
    March 31, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    Hi, great scripts, thanks.
    Question though – how do you search for stocks or their symbols?
    It’s easy for one word like Tesla or Intel, but how to search for example: Berkshire Hathaway?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

﻿